The 10 most listened songs of the week on Spotify

The 10 most listened to songs of the week on Spotify, in some Latin American countries and Spain
ARGENTINA
1.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
2.- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin and María Becerra
3.- ‘Lie to me’ – Tini and María Becerra
4.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
5.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
6.- ‘I know that you’ – FMK, Tiago PZK, LIT Killah, Rusherking
7.- ‘I need you’ – KHEA and María Becerra
8.- ‘AM’ ‘- Nio García and Flow La Movie
9.- ‘2 / Catorce’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
10.- ‘Fiel’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
CHILI
1.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
2.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
3.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
4.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
5.- ‘AM’ – Nio García and Flow La Movie
6 .- ‘2 / Fourteen’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
7.- ‘El makinon’ – Karol G and Mariah Angeliq
8.- ‘911’ – Sech
9.- ‘Bandit’ – Myke Towers and Jhun
10.- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
COLOMBIA
1.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
2.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
3.- ‘AM’ – Nio García and Flow La Movie
4.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
5.- ‘2 / Catorce’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
6.- ‘Poblado’ – Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
7.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
8.- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin and María Becerra
9.- ‘El makinon’ ‘- Karol G and Mariah Angeliq
10.- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
SPAIN
1.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
2.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
3.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
4.- ‘Lie to me’ – Tini and María Becerra
5.- ‘Loco’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion & Lennox
6.- ‘The story’ – The Taiger and DJ Conds
7.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
8.- ‘Tiroteo (remix)’ – Marc Seguí with Rauw Alejandro and Pol Granch
9.- ‘AM’ ‘- Nio García and Flow La Movie
10.- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin and María Becerra
MEXICO
1.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
2.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
3.- ‘Bottle after bottle’ – Gera MX and Christian Nodal
4.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
5.- ‘Couple of the year’ ‘- Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
6.- ‘AM’ – Nio García and Flow La Movie
7.- ‘2 / Catorce’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
8.- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
9.- ‘El makinon’ – Karol G and Mariah Angeliq
10.- ‘Bandit’ – Myke Towers and Jhun
