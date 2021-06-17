in World

The 10 most listened songs of the week on Spotify

MEXICO CITY

The 10 most listened to songs of the week on Spotify, in some Latin American countries and Spain

ARGENTINA
1.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
2.- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin and María Becerra

3.- ‘Lie to me’ – Tini and María Becerra
4.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
5.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
6.- ‘I know that you’ – FMK, Tiago PZK, LIT Killah, Rusherking
7.- ‘I need you’ – KHEA and María Becerra
8.- ‘AM’ ‘- Nio García and Flow La Movie
9.- ‘2 / Catorce’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
10.- ‘Fiel’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios

CHILI
1.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
2.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
3.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
4.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers

5.- ‘AM’ – Nio García and Flow La Movie
6 .- ‘2 / Fourteen’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
7.- ‘El makinon’ – Karol G and Mariah Angeliq
8.- ‘911’ – Sech
9.- ‘Bandit’ – Myke Towers and Jhun
10.- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

COLOMBIA
1.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
2.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro

3.- ‘AM’ – Nio García and Flow La Movie
4.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
5.- ‘2 / Catorce’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
6.- ‘Poblado’ – Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
7.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
8.- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin and María Becerra
9.- ‘El makinon’ ‘- Karol G and Mariah Angeliq
10.- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

SPAIN
1.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
2.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
3.- ‘Couple of the year’ – Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
4.- ‘Lie to me’ – Tini and María Becerra

5.- ‘Loco’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion & Lennox
6.- ‘The story’ – The Taiger and DJ Conds
7.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
8.- ‘Tiroteo (remix)’ – Marc Seguí with Rauw Alejandro and Pol Granch
9.- ‘AM’ ‘- Nio García and Flow La Movie
10.- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin and María Becerra

MEXICO
1.- ‘All of you’ – Rauw Alejandro
2.- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
3.- ‘Bottle after bottle’ – Gera MX and Christian Nodal

4.- ‘Faithful’ – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios
5.- ‘Couple of the year’ ‘- Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers
6.- ‘AM’ – Nio García and Flow La Movie
7.- ‘2 / Catorce’ – Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai
8.- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
9.- ‘El makinon’ – Karol G and Mariah Angeliq
10.- ‘Bandit’ – Myke Towers and Jhun

