With video games we have lived incredible adventures, many of them partly thanks to their characters. From Super Mario to the Master Chief; For decades, dozens of protagonists have marked generations, becoming icons of the industry, and in the case of some, even of pop culture. Only a few have managed to position themselves as the most influential, belonging to the particular hall of fame of video games.

It is more than obvious that Super Mario tops the list. The character of Shigeru Miyamoto It is part of the history of video games for its passage on all kinds of Nintendo platforms. One of his greatest accomplishments is being known even to those who have never even come close to a console. I could not miss either Link, also the favorite son of the author of the most famous plumber in the world. Although he does not reach the level of popularity of Super Mario, the hero of time has established himself as one of the most iconic characters and loved by millions of players.

While the Master Chief He does not hold such a high position in our country, in the United States he is revered as the most. The protagonist of the Halo saga and Xbox’s flagship was able to bring the shooter genre to consoles like no other, enjoying enormous fame thanks to his epic journey with Cortana, his faithful companion. TO PAC-Man Something similar happens to that seen with Super Mario. It has a great baggage in the history of video games, being able to easily recognize it at a glance. A pity that he was not able to adapt to the current times as the plumber did.

Kratos | Defcon Play

Lara Croft She is without a doubt the most recognizable female character in the industry. During the 90s he was a true icon for many, even starring in a video clip for the U2 group. His adventures have marked millions of users, especially penetrating the female audience, who until then was used to male protagonists. We do not know when it will see the light Half-Life 3, but we have no doubt that Gordon Freeman has marked a before and after as a character in the PC world. You are forgiven that we have never heard you speak.

Final Fantasy It is one of those sagas that draws an entire legion of fans behind them, but it was not until the arrival of its first installment on PlayStation when the brand reached the great masses of players. Final Fantasy VII completely changed the way of understanding Japanese games, especially those of the JRPG genre. All partly due to its history and characters, among which it undoubtedly stood out Cloud Strife with his iconic sword and haircut. Kratos He is the youngest character to join the list of the most famous and influential names in video game history. With just a handful of titles, this Spartan has been able to face all of Olympus and do the same with the Viking entities. His influence from PS2 still lasts today.

We conclude with a batch of animals, always a source of inspiration for developers when creating new characters. One of them is Sonic, the most famous hedgehog in the world. Despite its ups and downs-filled career, there is no doubt that SEGA’s mascot has earned the love of gamers, differing greatly from Nintendo’s proposal with Super Mario. Sony also had its own icon on PlayStation. We talked about how it could be no other than Crash Bandicoot. A saga as irreverent as it is difficult, and which contributed its particular grain of sand to the platform genre.