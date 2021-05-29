The 10 most geeky cars in film and television

Any motoring enthusiast loves to see some of today’s hottest cars make an appearance in certain high-profile movies and series, whether in a leading or supporting role. Today the Geek Pride Day, an appointment that we have not wanted to miss when making a compilation of the most geeky cars that have appeared both on the small and on the big screen.

There are many cars that have been part of the audiovisual industry throughout history, but we wanted to narrow the long list by keeping a total of 10 models that we will all recognize instantly. Let’s discover our protagonists of the day!

The car from ‘The Flintstones’

Throughout its six seasons and more than 160 episodes, ‘The Flintstones’ have become one of the most successful animated series in television history and with it, the iconic car used by Pedro and Vilma. We are not talking about a modern vehicle, far from it, but a creation made up of wood, stone and a lot of human effort, since lacking an engine, the two inhabitants of Piedradura were in charge of moving the whole.

Getty Images

The fantastic car

Autonomous driving, GPS tracker, biological scanner, weapons and artificial intelligence were part of the long technological arsenal that so characterized ‘Kitt’ and this Pontiac Trans Am will always remain in our memory, especially in that of Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff). Its innovative propulsion system allowed it to reach unimaginable speeds and its body was covered with a molecular material that guaranteed its indestructibility, although it sometimes played a trick on it.

Getty Images

Herbie

This famous fictional character has certain human characteristics and has become the most representative Volkswagen Beetle in cinema since it has made an appearance in several Disney films over the decades. His first appearance took place in 1969, with ‘The Love Bug’ and more recently, in 2005 – Herbie Tope -, he accompanied Lindsay Lohan on her adventure through the world of competition in the United States.

Getty Images

DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’

All an icon of cinema could not be missing in this list and is that the DeLorean DMC-12 of the saga ‘Back to the future’ will always remain in the retina of all those who dreamed of seeing a vehicle fly that was capable of traveling in the time thanks to its innovative technology. In total, six copies were used for the filming of the trilogy, of which three still exist. Under its hood beats a 2.8-liter V6 engine.

Getty Images

‘The A-team’ van

The famous vigilante group that became so popular in the 1980s, led by John ‘Hannibal’ Smith, would not be the same without what is probably the most iconic van in the world of film and television: a GMC Vandura. black with the characteristic red stripe. Equipped with protections at the front, widened wheel arches, high-intensity lights and even a spoiler, this vehicle had a 5.7-liter V8 engine associated with an automatic gearbox.

Getty Images

Chevrolet Camaro from ‘Transformers’

Its yellow color is unmistakable and its problems when speaking are a characteristic feature of ‘Bumblebee’, that is, the Autobot who guards our planet in the company of Optimus Prime and his family. In the famous ‘Transformers’ saga it begins as a 1977 Camaro, but it ends up being transformed into a much more modern and advanced version. His popularity has been such that in 2018 a film based on this peculiar character was released.

Getty Images

Ferrari Testarossa from ‘Miami Vice’

In the streets of Miami in the 80s there was a white vehicle whose owner, Sonny Crocket, enjoyed driving at full speed and with that swagger that characterized him so much. Ferrari provided two copies and equipped a third for action scenes with different components from a 1972 De Tomaso Pantera. The success of the series, and of the Testarossa in particular, caused the Italian firm’s sales to skyrocket in that decade. , especially in the United States.

Getty Images

The ‘Ghostbusters’ car

Again, another series from the 80s makes one of its protagonists sneak into this list and that is how we were going to forget about that modified 1959 Cadillac Miller Meteor. The Ecto-1 was recognizable by the number of gadgets mounted on its roof and its distinctive siren that alerted to the arrival of all the team specialized in hunting supernatural entities.

Getty Images

Tumbler from ‘Batman’

This peculiar six-wheeler was chosen to give life to the Batmobile used by Christian Bale in his representation of the famous Dark Knight. A machine equipped with a great technological load and tactical equipment, capable of ramming objects and self-destructing, expelling Batman in the Batpod. Under that unique body is hidden a 5.7-liter V8 engine, or at least that is the engine that exhibits the example abandoned in Dubai that we talked about a few weeks ago.

Getty Images

Nissan Skyline from ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’

There are many modified cars that have been part of the successful ‘Fast & Furious’ saga, but perhaps many fans of the franchise will stay with one that made an appearance in the second film, driven by Brian O’Conner as part of his adventure in Miami. The Japanese model starred in a fast-paced illegal race through the streets of the iconic American city, with its characteristic blue stripes painted on a gray bodywork, its striking spoiler and the six-cylinder block in-line under the hood. Too bad the police destroyed it.

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io