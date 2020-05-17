1. Gonzalo Martínez to Boca

The first goal that enters the minds of River fans. A goal that meant having won the Copa Libertadores against the eternal rival. A goal that was not only scream but also was relief and emotion.

2. Juan Fernando Quintero to Boca

If we talk about a shouted goal, there are few who can beat Quintero’s goal to Boca. It was 2-1, in overtime and key to get the title at the Bernabéu.

3. Lucas Pratto to Boca

First leg of the 2018 final. Boca had scored the 1-0 and was causing concern. Lucas Pratto scored a historic goal after removing from the middle. Relief and a total celebration.

4. Gonzalo Martínez to Gremio

Semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2018. Penalty for River in Porto Alegre who was two goals down in the series previously. For all that that criminal meant, with VAR included, he became one of the most shouted.

5. Lucas Alario to Tigres

After the goalless draw in Monterrey, the Libertadores were defined at the Monumental. River has not been a champion since 1996 and the first half was pure nerve. Alario’s goal was that of relief and was celebrated like none.

6. Leonardo Pisculichi to Boca

Semifinals in 2014 against Boca in the South American. With the bad record at that time against the eternal rival. After Barovero’s penalty kick that was celebrated as a goal, Pisculichi’s 1-0 unleashed madness.

7. Cristian Nasutti to Boca

A goal that was celebrated a lot and that in the end did not work. Tano Nasutti’s goal forced the definition by penalties in the 2004 semifinals. River ended up losing in the penalty shootout.

8. Hernán Crespo to América de Cali

The second Copa Libertadores in history. An unforgettable night at the Monumental, with Crespo as the figure.

9. Celso Ayala to Boca

Another historic Superclassic that was played in 1997. Boca won 3-0 at the Monumental and danced to River. The Millionaire managed to tie it and almost won it. That Ayala goal was well remembered.

10. Antonio Alzamendi at Steaua Bucharest

The only time River was world champion. Antonio Alzamendi, in 1986, entered forever into the great history of the club.