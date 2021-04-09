The 10 most beautiful walled towns in Spain

Visit the different monuments, buildings and historical remains that are preserved today in our country it is one of the best ways to travel in time to other times past and learn about the features of history that have been engraved on the walls, alleys, castles or religious buildings.

A) Yes, these 10 towns shown below are great examples of it, since all of them conserve the walled areas that served as defense in medieval times and that, still today, stand in the surroundings of the municipalities.

Pedraza, Segovia

When it comes to going back in time thanks to the streets and buildings of a specific area that preserves its old structure and architecture, You can’t stop thinking about the Segovian town of Pedraza.

This is one of the medieval walled towns par excellence and, not only for the wall, but for the whole of the city, Declared a Historic Site, with its square, the Puerta de la Villa or the castle.

Alarcón, in Cuenca

Alarcón, a town located in Cuenca, is another example of small medieval corners found in Spain. In fact, the whole of the municipality was declared a Historic-Artistic Site.

It is surrounded by three lines of wall, each of which has a door through which to access the interior. In addition, the medieval castle, where the tribute tower stands out, offers favorable panoramic views from the battlements.

Alquézar, in Huesca

Alquézar It is one of the municipalities located in the province of Huesca that is worth visiting, since discovering the medieval charm of its streets will be an experience that will not leave any visitor indifferent.

Although the municipality itself is not walled, in the panoramic view of the city the wall that surrounds the Castle of Alquézar can still be seen, a set of buildings dating from the 11th century, although most of what is now visible dates from the 16th century.

Specifically, it is the castle-collegiate church that is located at the top of the town and the one that It is protected by a crenellated wall and two towers. In fact, the site is accessed through a monumental door framed in the outer wall, as reported on the website of the cultural heritage of Aragon.

Daroca, in Zaragoza

Daroca is a town located in Zaragoza and is another of the places where the walls are an important monument that is worth visiting. In this case, They have a total of 4 kilometers, which makes it one of the largest walls in all of Spain, behind those of Ávila and Lugo, although it does not currently represent the structural unit that the other two do.

Thus, in addition to visiting the town, getting lost in its streets, spending the day with friends and families and eating in one of the establishments that this municipality has, it is also highly recommended to opt for the option of the guided tour that can be done by walking through the walls.

Castellar de la Frontera, in Cádiz

In southern Spain, specifically, in Cádiz, you can find another example of a walled medieval town. Is about Castellar de la Frontera, declared a Historic Site.

This town is completely enclosed behind the defensive walls, in which the town gate and two towers can be found. The wall dates from between the 13th and 14th centuries and has a total of nine towers.

Maderuelo, in Segovia

This is another of the towns that has been declared a Historic-Artistic Complex due to the conservation of its buildings, among which the wall stands out, a vestige of the importance of this town during the Middle Ages.

In addition to the architecture and historical monuments of the town, it should be added that this is located on a hill and has a great natural environment around it, where the Linares reservoir is also located. All of this makes this a perfect place for a perfect getaway.

Niebla, in Huelva

Another of the Andalusian towns that still preserves the walls of the medieval period is Niebla, a municipality located in Huelva and whose most representative vestige is, precisely, its Almohad style wall.

The churches, the castle or the remains of the cathedral also stand out, which has made all the town has been declared a Historic Monumental Site.

Urueña, in Valladolid

The wall that surrounds the Valladolid town of Ureña dates from the 12th and 13th centuries, has two entrance doors and is crenellated. Thus, it is perfectly preserved today, not only the wall, but also other buildings.

That is why Urueña is one of the medieval towns with the best preserved urban area of ​​Valladolid, for which it was declared a Historic-Artistic Site.

The wall with two of its gates, the canvases of the castle, the stone houses or the parish church are some of the other buildings that are worth seeing on a visit to this town.

Montfalcó Murallat, in Lleida

This is another of the great protagonists of the list of medieval walled towns, a village that sits on top of a hill. In fact, from the vicinity of the town you can see the wall that surrounds the area. In it is the only access door to the municipality.

In addition, many visitors come to see the fortress, the small square and the different streets that it has, some of which are covered by arches. Another place of interest is the church of Sant Pere.

Burgo de Osma, in Soria

This town located in Soria also preserves some sections of what were its walls, since a large part of these were demolished during the 18th century. The view from the Old Bridge is recommended, entering the Villa through the Puerta de San Miguel, which is the only one currently preserved.