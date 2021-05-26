The 10 most beautiful train stations in the world

Although at first a train station may not be more than a place of passage, sometimes forced, in our trip, there are some that become part of the monuments that we visit and admire, those that remain etched in our retina. those of us who would gladly return again and again.

We are referring to majestic buildings in the style of the impressive Antwerp Central Station and its spectacular dome, immense as the Grand Central Terminal in New York, which occupies no more and no less than 30 hectares, picturesque like Porto, with its white and blue tiles or located at the other end of the world, with the elements typical of those distant cultures such as the Kuala Lumpur railway station and the from Kanazawa, in Japan, with its traditional torii bow that when piercing it promises to take us directly to the spiritual world. All these train stations are full of charm, available not only to welcome or say goodbye to travelers but to be enjoyed. And better calmly, to absorb all its beauty.

Good proof of what we tell you is the train station Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Bombay, which in 2004 was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. This architectural beauty was built in honor of the then Empress of India, Queen Victoria of England, who for years bore her name: Victoria Terminus, until it was decided to change the name of all the monuments bearing British names to others in Hindu.

In Muy Interesante we have selected only 10 train stations, out of the many with charm that exist in the world, a tiny sample of what railway buildings can bring us.

Be careful not to rush and let yourself be lost in the charm of these train stations, time can fly almost without realizing it and it is more than possible that we stay on the ground. Go ahead and enjoy. You’re warned.

Next, we show you 10 train stations that are among the most beautiful in the world. Which one do you want to visit?