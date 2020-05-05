In this 2020 it may be very difficult for a driver to find the ideal car, this year’s car catalog shows more SUVs than any other year due to the fact that the buying trends of the American consumers leaned more towards big cars and comfortable, forgetting several compact and sedan cars.

In this 2020 electric vehicles (EVs) also abound, as manufacturers increasingly focus on these vehicles, and cars with more roadside assistance and infotainment technology.

The good news is that there is no shortage of awesome new vehicles on the market. So here we leave you with a list of the most attractive cars of 2020.

1.- Alfa Romeo Giulia

The engineers went to great lengths to improve the aerodynamics and handling of the car. The GTAm is powered by a 2,940-liter turbocharged V6 engine that produces 540 horsepower (hp). This new vehicle comes all-wheel drive, carbon fiber body kit, and an anti-roll bar where the rear seats should be.

2.- Audi RS6 Avant

The Audi RS 6 AvanIt offers a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that produces 441 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque. Also, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 162 mph.

3.- Bentley Continental GT

The Bentley Continental GT 2020 It has key features like round quad headlights carry over, only they’re now sleeker and sharper, while the latest Conti has completely new features like a larger grille, oval taillights, and tapered wheel options for a more distinctive look.

4.- Genesis G80

Genesis surpassed Lexus, Toyota. Buick, Porsche, these being the five manufacturers with the highest ratings.

5.- Hyundai Sonata

Before its premiere, we were already contemplating that the four-door coupe car would present its unique technological feature of a digital key, which can open, close, turn on and off the model without the need for a physical key. In fact, the digital key allows you to do all this and more from the driver’s cell phone.

6.- Infinity Q60

The style of Infiniti q60 it still stands. Its angry eyes, enlarged grille, and slim proportions give it a sleek, striking shape that few other sports coupes in that segment offer.

7.- Jaguar F-Type

The F-Type R and R-Dynamic models feature specific exterior detailing to add visual aggressiveness and improve aerodynamics. Depending on your powertrain, exhaust pipe design varies, four-cylinder turbcharged models feature a single, quadrilateral center finisher; The supercharged V-6 versions use two large round tailpipes; and the supercharged V-8 has quad external exhausts with engraved R logos.

8.- Kia Telluride

This SUV features a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower (hp) and 262 pound-feet of torque. It also offers an eight-speed automatic transmission and 23-mpg fuel economy combined.

9.- Mazda3

These are the only Mazda cars that, in addition to being SUVs, are awarded by the Insurance Institute for Road Safety (IIHS) Many Mazda SUV models, such as the CX-3 and the CX-9, have been awarded.

10.- Porsche Taycan

The new Porsche Taycan EV comes in two versions, the Turbo and the Turbo S, These are the two models that Porsche introduced as its first EVs in September last year, experts praised the two-electric sports car for its streamlined design and luxurious interior.

***

