The 10 Most Amazing Food Stories of All Time

Throughout history, food has always been one of society’s favorite subjects that has awakened even the lowest passions and has made even the most famous ones comment on one or another madness. Finally, it is undeniable that eating is one of the greatest pleasures in life for most people. In such a way that it is no surprise to say that there are some of the most original stories that revolve around food, based on this we set ourselves the task of compiling some of the most iconic stories of all time They will leave you with a square eye!

1. Elvis Presley’s whirlwind trip for a sandwich

One of the most incredible stories of all time happened in 1976, when Elvis Presley had a Uncontrollable craving for a Fool’s Gold Loaf, a quirky sandwich he once ate at the Colorado Mine Company in Denver. Legend has it that Presley and his entourage boarded their private plane and set off for the two-hour trip to Denver, for a guilty midnight treat that totaled $ 16,000. The sandwich is a hollowed out loaf of Italian bread, spread in margarine, with a whole jar of peanut butter, jelly, and a pound of fried bacon, all fried together. In those days the sandwich cost $ 49.99, today it has a value of $ 189 and it is estimated that has between 8,000 and 42,000 calories believe it or not!

2. The first chicken sandwich from scratch

In 2015, a YouTuber from Minnesota made a chicken sandwich from scratch and it is no exaggeration. The complicated process involved several steps: it included harvesting wheat, slaughtering a chicken, boiling ocean water for salt, growing an entire garden, and extracting oil from the seeds. In summary: Making the sandwich took 6 months and everything that was required to make it cost $ 1,500. Undoubtedly a quite impressive story that invites us to appreciate everything that has to happen for the food to reach our table.

3. The story of the best Finnish pizza

In 2005, when Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi visited Finland, he insulted the country’s cuisine and said that Finns “They only ate marinated reindeer.” However life is full of surprises, three years later, Finland won in an international pizza contest, beating Italy, with a cake made with smoked reindeer. The best of this story? The pizza they won had a rather original name: Pizza Berlusconi.

4. Iran’s attempt to create the largest sandwich ever made

We all know that breaking a Guinness Record is a wonderful feat, however not everyone succeeds in it and this is the case in Iran. In 2008, they tried to place themselves in the Guinness Book of Records by doing the biggest sandwich ever made. The attempt required considerable effort: 1,500 cooks to stuff 2,000 pounds of ostrich meat into a sandwich of 5,000 feet long. One of the most impressive facts about this story is that it took two days to complete the culinary task. Sad? The effort ultimately could not be recognized, as while the sandwich was being measured, the spectators entered and began to eat the sandwich. Guinness representatives were unable to award the record.

5. The noblest last wish: vegetarian pizza for those who need it most

In 2007, Philip Workman, a convicted murderer and inmate sentenced to death in Tennessee, requested that his last meal be a vegetarian pizza that could be donated to any homeless person. Without a doubt a noble wish to leave this worldHowever, prison officials denied the request. However, after hearing about the request, local residents were touched by the intention and flooded homeless shelters with pizza donations. A shelter in Nashville received 150 pizzas.

6. The cost of selling hot dogs in Central Park

Walking through Central Park is one of the most amazing activities the Big Apple has to offerWhile New York City is famous for its many hot dog carts on every corner; the Central Park location is undoubtedly magnificent and expensive. Since 2013, Mohammad Mastafa, owner of a hot dog cart near the zoo, pays the parks department $ 289,500 a year for the right to operate.

7. Unemployed for a slice of cheese?

It is a fact that McDonald’s loses absolutely nothing by do not charge a slice of cheese, is known as one of the most famous and best-selling fast food restaurants in the world. However, in one of its establishments in Holland: an employee bought a hamburger and once the transaction was completed, he requested an extra slice of cheese, which the cashier gave him free of charge. However, little tolerance and common sense were present, since the cashier was immediately fired for failing to charge the full price of a cheeseburger. The case was taken to court and McDonald’s was reprimanded for making a big problem for a slice of cheese, especially considering that they often give food to their employees. The good news is that the court ordered them to pay the fired cashier $ 5,900 in damages.

8. Prisoner for stealing his mother’s pozole

In 2015, a 23-year-old man in Albuquerque was arrested after he broke into his mother’s house and stole her pozole, one of the most famous and traditional Mexican soups. According to the criminal complaint, the man had texted his mother that he wanted some of his pozole, but she said no. The man was arrested on a residential burglary charge. Finally when it comes to food even your mom can sue you.

9. The OJ case and the best selling day of Domino’s Pizza

On June 17, 1994, OJ spearheaded the most high-profile manhunt in history and hand in hand Domino’s Pizza had its busiest day on record thus far, which was even on par with the sales reported on a typical and iconic Super Bowl Sunday. People were so enthralled by the bizarre nature of what was happening, they didn’t want to miss a single moment, so instead of making dinner, many people gambled on ordering pizza so as not to detach from the coverage.

10. The best sales strategy

In 2014, a 13-year-old Girl Scout girl and her mother decided to sell boxes of cookies outside a medical marijuana dispensary in San Francisco. Without a doubt, the perfect craving for all users of the store and the best sales strategy: the girl managed to sell 117 boxes in two hours. According to a spokesperson for the dispensary, the girl had to call for backup supplies after just 45 minutes – impressive!

