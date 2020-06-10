Gastón “La Gata” Fernández today announced his retirement from football after an extensive and successful career. The confirmation that he will hang the booties was not as he would have liked: with people and playing ball. But the current pandemic and quarantine situation led him to advance a decision that he had already been considering.

Without going any further, the footballer himself had been publishing for several days on his Instagram account the moments that most impacted him in his football career. Below, we review the facts that La Gata chose as the best memories of her time in this sport:

Moment # 1 – Debut vs Olympus, 11-23-2002

Dreams are there to be fulfilled, aren’t they, old man? Moment # 1 – Debut vs Olympus, 11-23-2002 It was a unique moment, it meant everything to me. It was to fulfill the dream of my old man who had lost it when he was ten years old, with all that it means for a child to live that situation. My dad was a fan of River and being able to debut in this club, emotionally, is one of the most wonderful memories I have. And I am sure that he, from where he is, must have felt tremendous pride. But it was also very important for my family. Arriving first and supporting myself was going to allow me to give a life and a containment to my mom and my sister in the same way that they contained me from the moment my old man left. And it was also thinking and saying ‘crazy, I’m debuting in River, a giant, the dream of many boys’. The truth is that it was something beautiful. # Mis10Momentos # GataFernández #gastonfernandez A post shared by Gaston Fernandez (@ gatafernandez10) on May 29, 2020 at 4:40 PDT

Moment # 2 – Goal in a Superclassic, 07-11-2004

Dream it, because doing so much becomes a reality. Moment # 2 – Goal in a Superclassic, 07-11-2004 As one grows, one has dreams and challenges. And one of those was being able to live a superclassic and, above all, be a protagonist. In the previous, he knew he was not going to play because the owner was @ MarceloSalas11, and he had recovered from an injury especially for that match. But nobody could take away that desire to enter and make a great match. I even dreamed it. I really dreamed it. I thought a lot about the previous classic. What had happened with @officialMaxiLopez and how it had transpired. And so much wishing came true, it was tremendous. Because like Maxi, I also entered Marcelo at 35 in the first half. Unfortunately, he was injured again, but what I want to highlight is that, suddenly, what I dreamed of so much, what I longed for so much, was becoming reality. We won that classic (2-0), I scored a “nice” goal and almost made another one. It was a beautiful afternoon. I feel that the classics from before were special, they had an inexplicable folklore, with both fans, the court exploded and luckily I rounded off a good game. # Mis10Momentos # GataFernández #gastonfernandez A post shared by Gaston Fernandez (@ gatafernandez10) on May 30, 2020 at 4:35 PDT

Moment # 3 – First ovation

The first time an entire stadium cheered me Moment # 3 – First Cheer I still remember people chanting my name. That game against Vélez was something that marked me, that gave me personality. Due to the situation of the game, I had to kick a penalty 3 times! Yes, 3. And it is not easy when you are boys to catch the ball knowing that everything depends on you. But at the same time it is a beautiful feeling. In your feet is to be able to change a result, to give joy to people, to your colleagues, to yourself. That something priceless. The game was tied (2-2) and we had a penalty in favor. I kick the first, I put it, but they cancel it for invasion of the field. I kick the second to the same place, enter, but it cancels it again. And luckily, the third one was the expired one. In my head it was always kicking the same stick and luckily all three entered. In a few minutes they took me out and people cheered me. It was the first time I had heard an entire stadium chant my name, and that is inexplicable. On the court was for the first time who today is my wife Paula, a moment that we always remember. When the game ended, my teammates told me a phrase that Jorge Higuaín had said on the bench, “that those situations made you take the leap to be a professional player”, and so it was. That party gave me security and personality. # Mis10Momentos # GataFernández # gastónfernández A post shared by Gaston Fernandez (@ gatafernandez10) on May 31, 2020 at 4:59 PDT

Moment # 4 – Two goals against Independiente, 23-05-2004

Moment # 5 – Champion with San Lorenzo, 2007

Moment # 6 – Goal against Cruzeiro in the Group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2009

Moment # 7 – Final of the Copa Libertadores 2009

“Today I want to play like when I did it in the neighborhood, without shin guards or bandages” Moment # 7 – Final of the Copa Libertadores 2009 For any soccer fan and more so for the South Americans, the importance of the Libertadores is indescribable. It is that cup that everyone dreams of winning. The fans, the players, everyone dream it. It is like that star that you put on “I could win it” if you are a player, or “I saw my team champion of the Libertadores” if you are a fan. That is why it is the most important achievement of my career. For that match I remember that I went out to do the recognition with Claudio Gugnali, who was Sabella’s aide-de-camp. So I looked at him and said: “Claudio, today I am going to play without shin guards and without bandages. I want to play like when I did in the neighborhood ”. That was the thought I had. And I think that at a group level, which is the most important thing, and individually it was something superlative. We had a great game. At the goal I remember Sebastián giving Christian (Cellay) a pass to the band and following the move I ran to the center of the area because if the ball passed I had to try to touch it. And so it was, when it came I pushed it. Those who see the goal ask me why I didn’t shout it. The reality is that at that moment the first thing that came to mind was the image of my old man. It was an incredible connection. I knew that from somewhere he was watching and accompanying me. That was the most beautiful gift we could give to the Pincha people and it is an honor to have been part of it. # Mis10Momentos # GataFernández # GastónFernández A post shared by Gaston Fernandez (@ gatafernandez10) on Jun 4, 2020 at 4:32 PDT

Moment # 8 – Turn two goals into the classic platense (2016)

Moment # 9 – Stadium opening at 1 and 57.

What we both dream of. 1 and 57, the return home Moment # 9 – Opening of the stadium at 1 and 57. It was the most emotional moment I had to live in Students. To return to 1 and 57 was to return to our roots, to our history, to our home. For the fans, regardless of the club, their special court is to see their colors reflected in each rostrum, it is to remember great games and be able to share it with their children, friends, and couples. That’s it. And the incredible thing was to be able to live it and feel it. See with my own eyes the emotion of the people. From families and generations, from big and small embraced and crying with emotion. And I thought “there must be children who are here today who have never been able to see Students play in 1 and 57”, and that excited me even more. I feel lucky to have had the possibility of being part of that team that was present in the reopening. Go out to the field for the first time, see the curtains unfolded, the reception of the fans and the party that was in the stands. It was spectacular. I will never forget that moment. And I don’t think the fans either. # Mis10Momentos # GataFernández # GastónFernández A post shared by Gaston Fernandez (@ gatafernandez10) on Jun 6, 2020 at 4:27 PDT

Moment # 10 – Celebrate a goal with my son.