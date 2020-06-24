Up to 10 Los Angeles Lakers players end their contract at the end of this season (five of them have player option). Among all, one can mark the future of the franchise if it renews. These are the names:

1. Anthony Davis (player option)

– This season averages 26.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 34.3 minutes of play per game. He charges $ 25.4 million. He is 27 years old and 7 years of league experience.

2. Kentavious Caldwell Pope (player option)

– Averages 9.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes of play per game. He charges 8.2 kilos. He is 27 years old and has 6 in the league.

3. Avery Bradley (player option)

– Averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He charges 4.8 kilos. He is 29 years old and has 9 in the league.

4. JaVale McGee (player option)

– Averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. He charges 4.1 kilos. He is 32 years old and 11 years of league experience.

5. Rajon Rondo (player option)

– Average 7.1 points 5 assists in 20.5 minutes of play. He charges 2.5 million. He is 34 years old and has 13 in the league.

6. Dwight Howard

– He averages 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 19.2 minutes of play. He is 34 years old, weighs 2.5 kilos and has been in the league for 16 years.

7. Jared Dudley

– He hardly plays 7.8 minutes per game. Charges the minimum for veterans (2.5 kilos). He is 35 years old and has 13 in the league.

8. Markieff Morris

– Averages 10.1 points in 21.3 minutes of play. He charges 1.7 million. He is 31 years old and has 9 in the league.

9. Dion Waiters.

– He has participated in 3 games in which he has averaged 9.3 points in 14 minutes of play. He is 28 years old, 8 years of league experience, and is paid half a million dollars.

10. Kostas Antetokounmpo.

– He has barely played a few minutes in 3 games. He is 22 years old and in his first NBA season.