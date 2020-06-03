The tallest Mexican fighters | The Mexican fighter is recognized for his great technique, strength, speed, agility, and aerial skills, but he is rarely recognized for his height. Today we will talk about the fighters who have been giants of the ring and not only for their talent.

Honorable Mentions

These are the honorable mentions to the highest Mexican fighters who were left out of the Top 10:

Canek 1.83

Blue Diamond 1.83

Rush 1.83

Cybernetic 1.84

THE. Park 1.85

The Parka 1.85

Texano Jr. 1.85

Rayo de Jalisco Jr. 1.86

Samson 1.87

Outsider 1.87

Psycho Clown 1.87

TOP 10 HIGHEST MEXICAN FIGHTERS IN HISTORY

Electroshock 1.89

The fighter originally from Torreón, Coahuila is remembered for his participation in AAA where he managed to be on the star plane so much so that he obtained the mega-championship of the AAA in 2010 after defeating Mr Anderson and El Mesías in a triple threat.

Monster Clown 1.90

The Mexican wrestler counts among his achievements having belonged to the most recognized third of the last years in Mexico “Los Psycho Circus” despite the fact that he lost his mask in 2019 during Triplemania Regia against Aerostar still remains in the public taste. He also carried the characters from Famptoms, Aliens “The Eighth Passenger” and Zombie Clown.

Darkness 1.90

To speak of Darkness is to speak of one of the most recognized fighters in the history of Mexico, such as forgetting the appearances he made alongside his pet Alushe “El Duende Maya”. Among his achievements is having dabbled in several films and being the second fighter (after “El Santo”) to have his comic series.

The Son of 100 faces 1.90

L.A.’s brother Park was one of the most promising fighters in the country, unfortunately he lost his life in 2010 at 34 years of age, but this event does not prevent us from remembering him as one of the ring giants to this day.

One Hundred Faces Jr. 1.90

One of Cien Caras Jr.’s greatest accomplishments is having won the IWRG Intercontinental Terce Championship alongside Mask Year 2000 Jr. and The Son of Mask Year 2000.

One Hundred Faces 1.91

The native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco is one of the best fighters in the history of Mexico. He is also remembered for belonging to one of the most successful dynasties in the 90’s “Los Hermanos Dinamita” as well as being 3 times world champion and counting In his showcase with the Aguayo Dog’s hair and the Rayo de Jalisco Jr mask next to which he starred in one of the most remembered moments in the history of the Mexican pancracy when he gave him a strong guitar that despite the passing of the years is not forgotten .

Darkness Jr. 1.93

Darkness Jr inherited from his father not only the name and talent in the ring he also inherited his stature, both are part of this list in addition to his achievements in the ring in 2019 it was filtered that he was in talks with MARVEL to be part of his universe.

Murder Clown 1.96

Murder Clown is the second fighter on this list who is part of the successful group of the Psycho Circus apart from his excellent physique he can claim to have obtained titles such as: World Tag Team Championship, World Threesome Championship and the National Atomic Championships.

Alberto Del Rio 1.96

Former mixed martial arts fighter, Dos Caras Jr in the CMLL, Alberto del Rio in WWE, Alberto «El Patrón» in AAA, TNA and Lucha Underground, founder Nación Lucha Libre, this Mexican fighter can claim to have won the Royal Rumble in 2011 twice the World Heavyweight Championship and twice the United States Championship. Del Río is synonymous with success and is also the second tallest fighter of Aztec origin.

Uro Rocker 2.01

In 2009 he debuted at the CMLL as Big Marley and later took on the character of Uro Rocker. And with you the highest Mexican fighter in history so far.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage. Additionally, we will be covering the NXT Takeover in Your House event.