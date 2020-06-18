The 10 highest grossing films in history and when they won | Instagram

There are endless films, but there are certainly some that stand out more than others, so we will introduce you to the 10 more lockers of the whole story, as well as how much they collected at the end.

Winning more or earning less money at the box office does not mean that it is a better or worse film, however it is a indicative very strong.

These that we are about to mention have achieved raze at the box office and that they have taken crowds of fans to movie theaters over and over again.

Avengers Endgame

This movie is at number one on the list and was released last year, its budget to carry it out was $ 450 million dollars and managed to raise a total of $ 2,797,800,564 millions of dollars.

The Marvel movie managed to snatch Avatar the honor of being the highest grossing movie for the past decade.

Avatar

After 10 years being the movie More box office In all of history, the James Cameron movie gave way.

With this film he achieved the greatest success of his entire career, so much so that several are being prepared aftermath to continue exploring the incredible universe of Pandora.

It started with a budget of $ 237 million dollars and ended up raising a total of $ 2,787,968,301 millions of dollars.

Avatar was one of the first to be released in cinema in the revamped 3D format and used new motion capture techniques to create the creatures of Pandora.

Titanic

Released in the year of 1997, Started with a budget of $ 200 million dollars and raised a total of $ 2,187,463,944 millions of dollars.

The film directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet gave us one of the best tragedies in history telling us about the romance between Rose and Jack.

It is one of the films with the most Oscars, counting 11 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Special Effects, Best Soundtrack and Best Song.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Released in the year 2015, Started with a budget of $ 245 million dollars and raised a total of $ 2,068,223,624 millions of dollars.

It was the first film in the Star Wars saga under the hand of Disney, which made a great impression among fans of history.

Avengers: Infinity War

Released in the year 2018, Started with a budget of $ 400 million dollars and raised a total of $ 2,048,359,754 millions of dollars.

It has undoubtedly been the most important film by breaking all records in the world of cinema, but it did not manage to obtain the first position in the list of highest grossing films in history.

Jurassic World

Released in the year 2015, Started with a budget of $ 150 million dollars and raised a total of $ 1,670,400,637 millions of dollars.

After 22 years of Jurassic Park, the franchise returned to the cinema with a new dinosaur theme park named Jurassic World.

The Lion King

Released in the year 2019, Started with a budget of $ 260 million dollars and raised a total of $ 1,655,959,790 millions of dollars.

It has become one of the most successful of all time and in the second highest grossing of 2019 after Avengers: Endgame.

The Avengers

Released in the year 2012, Started with a budget of $ 220 million dollars and raised a total of $ 1,518,812,988 millions of dollars.

Fast & Furious 7

Released in the year 2015, Started with a budget of $ 190 million dollars and raised a total of $ 1,516,047,671 millions of dollars.

It was his seventh installment and the last film in the franchise in which Paul Walker appeared in the role of Brian O’Conner.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Released in the year 2015, Started with a budget of $ 250 million dollars and raised a total of $ 1,402,805,868 millions of dollars.