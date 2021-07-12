The 10 free Android games of the month perfect for summer | Gaming

If you are going on vacation shortly or are already enjoying a few days off, take advantage of your free time playing with your mobile. Take note of these 10 free Android games that are perfect for summer.

Summer has been with us for a few weeks, and if you haven’t gone on vacation yet, you have very little left to start enjoying your well-deserved rest.

Although surely you do not lack plans to make the most of these daysIf you like video games, you will also want to spend part of your free time playing a game.

Whether on the way by car, train or plane to your holiday destination, sunbathing on the beach or resting peacefully in the shade, all you need is your mobile phone to enjoy a good time playing.

If you’re looking for titles to sink your teeth into, take note of The 10 free Android games of the month perfect for summer:

Crash Drive 3. Get behind the wheel of impressive vehicles in this multiplatform online game. It offers you the possibility to explore the world freely, with the possibility of participating in multiplayer races. Download Crash Drive 3 for Android. Little fin. Become a little fish to clean the sea of ​​all the cans and garbage that are polluting it. You will have to swim through the coral reef and escape its dangers to fulfill your mission. Download Little Fin for Android. Captain TNT. Your job is to demolish buildings, and doing so is more complicated than it may seem at first. You must carefully select the location of the bombs, as they are limited, to reduce the buildings in front of you to rubble. Download Captain TNT for Android. Live Cycling Manager 2021. If pedaling is your thing, this cycling game for mobile is perfect for you. Become the sports director of a professional team and take the controls to be the best. Download Live Cycling Manager 2021 for Android. Hexagon Block Arts. Simple and addictive game mechanics that consists of completing images by adding colored hexagons within the established time. Download Hexagon Block Arts for Android.

Magic: The Gathering Arena. Do you like the legendary Magic cards? Then you are going to love its official game for Android. And if you don’t have experience, don’t worry because you can learn and practice with AI. Download Magic: The Gathering Arena for Android. Sky: Children of Light. The creators of the acclaimed Journey, thatgamecompany, have released a new work, Sky: Children of the Light. Your task will be to spread hope throughout a desolate kingdom to return the stars to their constellations. Download Sky: Children of the Light for Android. Eternal summer. A young man named Semyon falls asleep on a bus in the dead of winter and when he wakes up it is summer. Unravel the mystery and discover what has happened. Download Eternal Summer for Android. Tom of the mask. Arcade game that offers you an almost infinite vertical maze. Download Tomb of the Mask for Android. Bricks and Balls – Bricks Breaker Crusher. Classic brick-breaking game with simple and addictive mechanics. You have more than 2,000 levels to play. Download Bricks and Balls – Brick Breaker Crusher for Android.