JOSEP LAGO / .
In today’s list we see the top ten of the most expensive players, according to the Transfermarkt web portal, of the players who went through the Barca academy, with some of them still in the first team and others who decided to travel abroad to carve out a future away from Barcelona. The protagonists are the following:
10. Sergio Busquets (28M)
Alex Caparros / .
The pivot of Badia del Vallès came from the lower categories of Jabac in 2005 and, since then, he climbed from the sub18 to the first team at the rate of one promotion per year going through the sub19 and the subsidiary. He is a regular in the midfield since 2008 and, despite the fact that his level has experienced a decline, it would be surprising if his contract does not end (until 2023).
9. Daniel Olmo (31’5M)
Pool / .
The Terrassa attacking midfielder came to La Masia as a child, at 8 years old and with previous experience at the RCD Espanyol youth academy. He spent 7 springs, going through various categories until he reached the sub18, but in 2014 he decided to go to the Dinamo Zagreb subsidiary and, in a matter of months, he was already in the first team as a minor. After five years in Croatian discipline, in January he decided to land at RB Leipzig, where he is earning the position in a very ambitious project at the age of 22.
8. Héctor Bellerín (32M)
Harriet Lander / Copa / .
Badalona’s right-back came to La Masia in 2003, at the age of 8. He was that same time until, at 16, he decided to go to Erasmus from England at the hands of the A18 sub18. He was moving up the ranks, even going through Watford on loan in 2013 and, since 2014, has been in the Gunner first team.
7. André Onana (36M)
ANP Sport / .
The Cameroonian keeper arrived at La Masia in 2010 from the Eto’o Academy as a 14-year-old teenager. He went through several categories before leaving for Ajax Amsterdam in 2015, where he already has more than five years and ends his contract in 2022. However, he is one of those who has stated that he is looking for a way out of his 24 years in search of a new adventure.
6. Ansu Fati (36M)
Quality Sport Images / .
The left winger with a bisauguinean and Spanish nationality arrived in Barcelona at the age of 10 after passing through the lower categories of Sevilla. Since then, he has been climbing steps until landing in the first team months ago, where he caused great sensations from the first moment.
5. Sergi Roberto (40M)
Quality Sport Images / .
The versatile footballer from Reus, who usually plays as a right back but who can also be seen in the midfield, arrived at La Masia in 2006. He did so after two years in the lower categories of the Club Gimnàstic de Tarragona, being a teenager from 14 springs. Since then, his effort allowed him to reach the first team in 2013 and, despite having a hard time getting his chance, he ended up getting it.
4. Jordi Alba (40M)
Eric Alonso / MB Media / .
The left back of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat spent several years in the Barça junior categories, rising to the U16 team in 2003 but leaving Cornellà in 2005. Two years later he would go through the Valencia branch and, after a year on loan at the Club Gimnàstic de Tarragona, spent 3 at Mestalla to return to FC Barcelona in 2012.
3. Thiago Alcántara (48M)
ANP Sport / .
The Spanish-Brazilian midfielder arrived in La Masia in 2005 from the Galician Ureca Nigrán at the age of 14. With 19 he promoted to the first team after burning stages, but in 2013 he decided to go to Bayern München. He ends his contract in 2021 and it is unknown to know what will happen to his future right now after turning 29 in April.
2. Mauro Icardi (60M)
Soccrates Images / .
The Italian center forward arrived in 2008 from the lower categories of the Neighborhood, at 15 years old. It was until 2011, where Sampdoria bought it (0.3M) at 18 after a few months of assignment. There it would explode and Inter would take over its services in 2013, having it until last summer, where it decided to transfer it to Paris Saint Germain with a purchase option (50M) that will end up running.
1. Lionel Messi (112M)
Alex Caparros / .
The Barça attacker and the club have a great history between them. Rosario’s arrived in 2000 from Newell’s Old Boys, after turning 13, and the city of Barcelona took over his hormonal treatment that the family could not afford. Two decades have passed since then, of which it took him five years to reach the first team and he has been in it for more than one and a half. His contract expires in 2021, so it remains to be seen if the following season brings to an end a story of a player who will turn 33 in 12 days.