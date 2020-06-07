Flamengo v Barcelona – 2020 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup | Bruna Prado / .
These are the footballers who have the highest termination clause in the world and do not play in Europe
10. Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate)
River Plate v Defense and Justice – Superliga 2019/20 | Rodrigo Valle / .
The 27-year-old Colombian midfielder has a phenomenal and prestigious left foot. He is one of the top talents of the millionaire club and the Argentine Super League.
Termination clause: 27 million euros.
9. Lucas Pratto (River Plate)
River Plate v Banfield – Superliga 2019/20 | Marcelo Endelli / .
The 32-year-old Argentine forward is one of the best in the Super League and is a benchmark for River.
Termination clause: 27 million euros.
8. Agustin Almendra (Boca Juniors)
Velez v Boca Juniors – Superliga 2019/20 | Amilcar Orfali / .
The 20-year-old midfielder is one of the jewels of Boca Juniors. The player was about to leave the club, but Inter Miami did not pay his clause.
Termination clause: 27 million euros.
7. Bruno Henrique (Flamengo)
Flamengo v Barcelona – 2020 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup | Bruna Prado / .
The 29-year-old Brazilian winger is one of the Brazilian’s feelings with Flamengo and is a key player in Jorge Jesús’ scheme.
Termination clause: 30 million euros.
6. Rafael Santos Borré (River Plate)
River Plate v Deportivo Binacional – Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 | Rodrigo Valle / .
The 24-year-old Colombian striker is undoubtedly the best in the Argentine Super League and became a fundamental player in the ‘Muñeco’ Gallardo scheme.
Termination clause: 30 million euros.
5. Kaio Jorge (Santos)
Defense and Justice v Santos – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2020 | Marcelo Endelli / .
The 18-year-old Brazilian striker is Santos’ promise. He has already been in the inferiors of his country and promises to emigrate to Europe in the not too distant future.
Termination clause: 50 million euros.
4. Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras)
England U17 v Brazil U17: International Friendly | James Baylis – AMA / .
The Brazilian striker is one of the jewels of Palmeiras and the youth team of his country. With only 17 years old, he has a very high value to leave his club, but his great quality is his letter to sign for a team from Europe.
Termination clause: 60 million euros
3. Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo)
Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo – FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 | Quality Sport Images / .
The Brazilian known as Gabigol is arguably the best striker in all of America, he has already played for Inter and at the age of 23 he has time in his favor to return to Europe.
Termination clause: 60 million euros.
2. Lazaro Vinicius Marques (Flamengo)
The 18-year-old Brazilian jewel is a midfielder who is already well known for being one of the highest clauses in the history of Brazilian soccer.
Termination clause: 80 million euros.
1. Éverton (Guild)
Palmeiras v Gremio – Brasileirao Series A 2019 | Alexandre Schneider / .
The 24-year-old Brazilian winger is selected from his country and is the figure of the Guild.
Termination clause: 80 million euros.