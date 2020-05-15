We are so eager to see the ball roll again in a great championship, both cute (the ‘appetizers’ of Belarus, Nicaragua or Turkmenistan have had their grace, but they were not enough for more) that we would almost settle for anything, but it turns out that The resumed competition, the Bundesliga, accumulates an inexhaustible list of emerging talents, consolidated and to be consolidated, which make their return even more attractive.

More than two months after the last engagement of a postin championship, we will have the opportunity to recover our rituals on the sofa, in bed, in the armchair, on the terrace, wherever. German football is the most early riser and will focus the spotlights around the world, It will be a kind of j guinea pig ’before the eyes of followers here and there, leaders of other leagues, authorities. Probably the German championship will never have had as much follow-up as it will on this first jornada post-confinement ’day.

Below we leave you several figures from the Bundesliga to take into account for the remainder of the championship. From young people well prepared and known as Haaland, Sancho, Gnabry or Havertz more ‘exotic’ footballers like Baumgartner, Upamecano or Kostic. Let the curtain open.

HAALAND, A SIMPLY BRUTAL IRRUPTION

Eight goals in his first four official matches with Borussia Dortmund, somewhat every 57 ‘in the Bundesliga, 40 goals in the 33 official matches he has played this year. Sometimes it is said that the figures do not accurately reflect what a soccer player symbolizes, but in the case of the Norwegian they save us a few adjectives. It is one of the pillars on which Favre’s team is based to reduce those four points of difference with Bayern.

GNABRY, THE DIFFICULT MISSION TO SUPPLY RIBERY AND ROBBEN

Without a doubt, the sweetest feeling of Bayern this season. The Bavarian club paid for just € 8 million less than two years ago, and after playing hard last season at Hoffenheim it has exploded this season. The Ivorian-born German has accumulated 18 goals and 11 assists in 33 official matches. He dominates both legs, can act in any demarcation of the attack line and does not evade responsibility at decisive moments.

The Bundesliga returns with many incentives | sport

HAVERTZ, AN EARLY TIME IN THE SHOWCASE

At just 20 years old, Kai Havertz has already spent a hundred official matches with Bayer Leverkusen, the club in which he was formed, debuted in the Bundesliga and became the earliest player to score a goal in the 2016/17 season , that of his debut. Add 10 goals and eight assists for the aspirin team this year and it already sounds for several TOPs in Europe. If Bayer aspires to be classified for the Champions League, it is largely thanks to him.

ALPHONSO DAVIES, A FILM STORY FOR A FILM PLAYER

The son of Liberians and born in a refugee camp, the life of this Canadian boy is more like a dramatic novel with a happy ending. Barely 19 years old, it is one of Bayern’s hopes for the future. Left back with a tremendous run, he has high-level numbers this season despite his earliness: 32 games played, one goal and eight assists. You will have to follow it with a magnifying glass.

UPAMECANO, AN IMPORTANT FINAL ‘RUSH’ FOR YOUR FUTURE

He will not continue from this summer in Leipzig and has been associated with several top-tier clubs such as Barça, Arsenal and Real Madrid. Physically very powerful center, with great command of the area game and a more than acceptable ball output, key to the game proposed by Naggelsman. 21 years old and French nationality, this wonder of nature is called to lead the axis of the French national team in the future.

JADON SANCHO, A DIAMOND THAT HAS ALREADY EXPLOITED

He is one of the most valued soccer players on the planet. Because of his age (20 years), his current form and the tremendous margin that lies ahead. It can occupy any attack position, has a delicious driving and is decisive in the final meters. He made the controversial decision at the time to leave City, his training club, and opted for a club of opportunities like Dortmund. The play could not go better.

TODIBO, ‘COITUS INTERRUPTUS’ AT ITS BEST

The break came for the French defender when he was at his sweetest moment. He had only been at Schalke for a couple of months and was starting to gain hierarchy in the team when all this exploded. Fantastic physical conditions for a central, anticipation, power, wingspan. Good ball out. Undoubtedly, one of Barça’s assets facing the next market. In fact, he will have many eyes on these remaining weeks of competition.

BAUMGARTNER, THE SENSATION OF HOFFENHEIM

Within the section of “exotic and pleasant breakthroughs” we have to get this boy out of Hoffenheim. 20 years old, five goals and five assists to establish himself as one of the beacons of the team led by the Dutch Schreuder. Ninth with 35 points, just two of the European appearances, the team owned by the controversial tycoon Dietmar Hopp owes the young Austrian much of his success. He is a finder, versatile and compared to Michael Ballack.

KOSTIC, THE GREAT HIT OF EINTRACHT

Filip Kostic played last year in Bundesliga 2 at the age of 26. At his moment of maturity, this Serb from Kragujevac seemed to stagnate and did not take the elite train, but the Eintracht of Frankfurt, one of the most socially-owned clubs in Germany, decided to pay six million euros to Hamburg to get with their services. Tremendous decision based on its performance. Forward with nose, intuitive and talented, already accumulates 12 goals and 15 assists this year.

WERNER, LAST TAILS IN LEIPZIG

We are not going to discover a striker who is consolidated in the elite and who is already a starter in a selection of the German postin. Timo Werner is another of the names that are filling market pages in Europe and that will change its scene this coming summer. Even Barça has sounded like a suitor. He already has a whopping 27 goals and 12 assists this season and has scored another 11 goals as an international since his debut.

