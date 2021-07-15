The 10 features of Google Maps that everyone should know | Technology

If you only use the basic functions of Google Maps, these little-known but very practical features will be very useful.

Google maps it can be considered a universal app. Everyone who has a mobile phone or a PC has ever used it.

But as always happens with the vast majority of apps and the vast majority of users, we barely take advantage of 15-20% of its functions.

The Lifehacker website has compiled some Google Maps features that everyone should know. Let’s take a look at the most interesting ones.

Incognito mode

Did you know Google Maps also has an Incognito Mode, like Chrome? It serves to prevent Google from tracking your routes and schedules.

To activate it, tap on your profile photo, and you will see the option Activate Incognito Mode.

Arrivals on time

If you have created a route for the weekend or the next holidays, you can create a notice so that Google will send you a notification that reminds you what time you have to leave, to arrive on time.

In the created route, touch the menu of the three dots and choose Set Departure and Arrival time.

Maps will notify you so you don’t forget the schedule.

Erase your trace

By default, a long time ago Google Maps saved a history of all your locations. If you do not want that data to be stored, touch on your profile photo, then on Your timeline, and here clears history.

Now Google Maps asks you before saving this data, so it is possible that you do not have the history activated, as it has happened to us.

Download the maps

If you are going to travel to places with little Internet coverage, or you do not want to spend data, it is convenient for you download the maps via WiFi, before leaving home.

Tap on your profile photo, and then on Offline Maps. Tap on Select your own map, and drag the area of ​​the map where you are going to travel, to download it to your mobile and use it without an Internet connection.

Change the icon

When you follow a route, you can see a blue arrow indicating your location. If you’ve already had enough of it, put your finger on it and you can change it for different car models, and other icons.

Public transport

When calculating a route, you will see icons appear to cover it by bus, train, bicycle, etc.

Do not rule it out, because it can be cheaper than by car.

Tolls and highways

One thing to know is that Google Maps remembers the customizations of the routes. Maybe one day you wanted to avoid tolls or highways, and you checked those options. But after 15 days you prefer to go more direct. Instead Maps will remember customizations from previous trips.

To avoid this, before starting a long trip, tap on your profile, enter Settings, Navigation Settings, and in the Route Options section, adjust the customizations you want.

Add stops

When you ask Google Maps to calculate a route, look for the fastest, or the cheapest. But sometimes you want to make a special detour that the app can’t know. For example, take a 5 km detour to a town to buy some typical food.

Once Maps has calculated the route, tap the three-point menu and choose Add stop, to include detours in the route. From here you can also avoid motorways or tolls.

Share location

There are times when it may interest you share your current location with a family member or friend. For example, if you have gotten lost, have had an accident, or have met someone and want them to find you in an area full of people.

Tap on your profile photo, and choose Share location. Select the contacts who will be able to see it, and the time during which your location remains visible.

Trade details

Only essential data appear in the file of a business. If you want to know more, such as the list of products they sell, enter the store’s tab and slide to the right in the area with the green marks.

A new tab will open with more details of the products of the store.