The 10 fastest electric cars in the world: kilowatts …

If there is one thing that most electric cars stand out for, it is their acceleration capacity. We select the best in this section and the models with the highest top speed.

June 11, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The fastest electric cars of the moment

Besides of march silence another of the common singularities of 100% electric cars is their enormous acceleration capacity, since all the motor force or torque (or electric motors) is available from the moment you step on the gas pedal, so the response is practically instantaneous and the harder you step on the pedal, the more acceleration you will get.

For a car to be listed as Quick, not only do you have to measure your cability to accelerate, but also the top speed you can achieve. For this reason and according to the official technical data provided by the car manufacturers themselves, we select those that are the 10 fastest electric cars of the moment.

The 10 electric cars that accelerate the fastest from 0 to 96 km / h

According to the capacity measurement data accelerate in less time from 0 to 60 miles per hour (or up to approximately 96-97 km / h), the ranking of One hundred percent fastest electric cars of the moment it would look like this.

Rimac Fridge: 1.85 seconds

Tesla Model S Plaid: 2 seconds

Lucid Air Dream Edition: 2.5 seconds

Tesla Model X Plaid: 2.5 seconds

Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 2.6 seconds

Porsche Taycan Cross Turbo S: 2.7 seconds

Porsche Taycan Turbo: 3.0 seconds

Audi e-tron GT RS: 3.1 seconds

Porsche Taycan Cross Turbo: 3.1 seconds

Tesla Model 3 Performance: 3.1 seconds

As you can see in the ranking, the two real protagonists are Tesla Y Porsche that occupy the majority of privileged positions with different versions of the models Model S, Model 3 Y Taycan (and its Cross Turismo bodywork). In this list of the “chosen” only sneak the bestial Rimac Fridge and the no less spectacular Lucid Air Dream Edition Y Audi e-tron GT RS.

Rimac Fridge, with wings to fly …

In the case of cElectric eight that accelerates in less time, the Rimac Refrigerator, we are talking about the great marvel of the technique created by the Croatian brand of electric hypercar Automobili Rimac. For the Rimac they advertise up to four electric motors that in total add more than 1,900 HP of power and nothing more and nothing less than 2360 Nm of torque. At the moment, it is not yet available in the market and its production will begin very shortly. And its price? Only for the wealthiest economies, since the advertised rate starts from just under $ 2.5 million.

The second place in the ranking of electric cars that spend less time accelerating from 0 to 96 km / h is the Tesla Model S Plaid, which will begin to be sold soon. Its three engines are capable of adding together more than 1,020 hp of power, a whole arsenal for this authentic missile in the form of an “elegant” saloon… In what lasts a breath (1.99-2 seconds) is what it takes to reach 96 km / h with stationary start.

And the third step of the podium is for the unknown Lucid Air Dream Edition, with its nearly 1,100 hp of joint maximum power. This new electric saloon will go on sale very soon and takes the same time to accelerate (2.5 seconds from 0 to 96 km / h) as the also impressive Tesla Model X Plaid SUV (with identical power and technical scheme the Model S Plaid).

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo

In the ranking of the chosen ones, special mention should be made of the European models Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron RS GT. Porsche’s electric rocket with its Turbo S versions of “only” 761 hp and Turbo with 680 hp has managed to get among the best, while the firm of the four rings has done the same with the new e-tron RS GT with a constant power of 598 hp and a specific moment in “boost” mode of up to 646 hp.

The 10 electric cars with the highest maximum speed

For technical reasons and in order to maximize autonomy, the vast majority of electric vehicles on the market have their maximum speed automatically limited. However, there are several exceptions in which manufacturers have decided not to impose such a restriction, unleashing the potential and strength of their creations.

In this way, the 10 purely electric vehicles with the highest top speed of the moment are the following:

Rimac Fridge – 258 mph (about 415 km / h)

Tesla Model S Plaid – more than 200 mph (321-322 km / h)

Lucid Air Dream Edition – 168 mph (270 km / h)

Tesla Model X Plaid – 163 mph (262 km / h)

Tesla Model 3 Performance – 162 mph (260-261 km / h)

Porsche Taycan Turbo S – 161 mph (259 km / h)

Porsche Taycan Turbo – 161 mph (259 km / h)

Porsche Taycan Cross Turbo S – 155 mph (249 km / h)

Audi e-tron GT RS – 155 mph (249 km / h)

Porsche Taycan Cross Turbo – 155 mph (249 km / h)