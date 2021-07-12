The 10 Factors of Recovery by Lyxor Asset Management

world_growth

1. Commodity growth prospects

The conjunction of economic stimulus programs and the end of the virus have created a perfect environment for economic recovery. And while a lot of attention has been paid to the United States, it is foreseeable that the focus will shift to Europe in the second half of the year. A black cloud is the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, currently in 80 countries, and with a recent spike in Africa, Russia, Portugal and the United Kingdom. It will likely become the dominant strain in the United States and Europe.

The good news is that vaccination appears to protect against this infection, even though the spread of the Delta variant could delay opening, especially in developing markets.

Raw materials also paint a mixed picture. Metals, which rallied strongly in the first half of the year, have softened due to the uncertainty unleashed by the Delta variant. OPEC + will likely add supply cautiously, allowing prices to remain firm. If the commodity boom continues this will also determine whether inflation is here to stay.

2. Are we on the threshold of a new inflationary regime?

Recent inflation data has spooked investors, especially in the United States where the latest inflation figure exceeded 5%, the highest level in a quarter in a century. Even after eliminating base effects, in particular due to the rebound in oil prices resulting from the removal of lockdowns in the economies, inflation figures generally exceeded the central banks’ targets.

This has prompted investors to ask: is this inflation trend transitory? Much of the inflationary pressures have been associated with the rise in the prices of raw materials, such as oil, but this will probably subside in the second quarter. Another indicator is income, which is linked to the boom in the real estate sector and which could have a more lasting effect.

Finally, the key variable to watch is wages. Salary increases have been moderate so far, but the data suggests that we will see higher salaries as companies are forced to offer more attractive packages to hire or retain employees.

From a structural point of view, we think it is premature to speak of a change in the inflation regime. Although the spending power of savings accumulated during the crisis, massive stimulus programs, and dents in globalization are inflationary factors, we believe that persistent employment, growth disruptions, increased productivity and the economic cycle monetary policy close to its maximum, will probably offset the increase in wages. On that basis, our baseline scenario is one of transitory inflation, with inflation in the US stabilizing around 2.5%.

3. Are central banks behind the inflation curve?

This question has been troubling markets for weeks. After several decades of battling deflation, investors fear that central banks risk being complacent about inflation and letting it get out of control There is a growing tolerance for higher inflation rates, which is translating into written policy, especially from the Federal Reserve.

Yet with ultra-accommodative monetary policy, Keynesian stimulus programs, an economic boom in the United States, and the complacency of central banks, a cocktail is created where transitory inflation can become permanent.

This is not our central stage but it does emerge as a new extreme risk scenario that we did not have six months ago. As recent history shows, there can be no happy ending when central banks fail to keep inflation under control – this usually translates into steep interest rate hikes.

However, we are optimistic about the latest statements from the Federal Reserve, which were interpreted as hawkish by the markets: on the contrary, we think that the Federal Reserve shows that it is willing to adapt its monetary policy by balancing growth with growth. need to limit rising inflation.

4. What about corporate debt?

Debt increased during the Covid crisis as companies borrowed to stay afloat. However, credit risk remains contained, supported by liquidity, public support and the cyclical recovery. But if interest rates rebound, the corporate sector could find itself under pressure, especially companies that were already weak before the pandemic. However, moderate inflation, accompanied by gradual monetary normalization, would support, by making, in Lyxor’s view, corporate debt service manageable.

5. From monetary policy to fiscal policy

Central banks have made a great effort to support the bond market since 2020 to counteract the economic shock caused by Covid. The Bank of Japan, for example, owns almost half of the sovereign debt market, while in the euro zone, the ECB has almost 35%. The United States has been somewhat less aggressive, with 25%.

Central banks have insistently appealed to governments to push through their fiscal stimulus programs, and states are finally acting: the fiscal pulse is picking up from low levels, with massive positive momentum in 2020 and 2021, led by the fiscal plan. US $ 5 trillion US Covid bailout.

6. Is earnings growth sustainable?

Investors are anticipating the launch of fiscal stimulus plans and weighing whether the tax increases currently being debated to fund Biden’s infrastructure and family support programs will end up taking a toll on corporate profits in 2022 in go ahead. Lyxor experts think that Tax hikes for businesses will remain subdued, with the potential to erode S&P 500 corporate earnings by 3-10% next year, depending on how quickly these hikes are implemented, with the rapid economic growth of 2021 and 2022 tempering the impact of the tax hikes.

7. What are the outlook for the euro / dollar?

We are neutral on the EURUSD as neither currency has a more compelling story than the other. Any future interest rate hike is more likely to come from the Federal Reserve, which would benefit the dollar by retaining its safe-haven status. On the other hand, a strong reflation in Europe would attract capital flows to Europe, boosting the euro. But looming political uncertainties, with elections in Germany and France just around the corner, could weigh on the euro.

8. Is European equities cheap relative to the US?

European equities have long been perceived as cheaper than the United States. Looking closely at the metrics, this is no longer the case. The P / E ratios in Europe show a 17% discount compared to their peers in the US, in line with the long-term average. The price to cash flow ratios show somewhat more upside potential, due to the structural nature of the euro zone economy, which is more prone to deflation compared to the United States.

Europe has lagged behind the US in terms of nominal growth for several years. Only a structural scope by Europe would justify a higher valuation of European equities, but it’s a bit early for that. Europe, in any case, continues to be attractive in our base case due to reflation.

9. What is your opinion of the sectoral rotation?

The shift from growth stocks to stocks has been one of the key drivers of portfolio performance since the onset of the Covid crisis in March 2020. However, it has lost some of its intensity in the past two months. There is not a single sector in Europe whose valuation is lower than its average of the last 15 years. While the value theme has worked at the macroeconomic level, it remains an interesting theme to explore from a more granular security selection perspective.

We believe that it is still too early to anticipate an end of the cycle. In our baseline scenario, we see that activity remains robust, with a recovery beginning to shift from manufacturing to services and Europe is emerging as benefiting from the next cycle of reflation, after China at the end of 2020 and the US at the beginning. of this year.

10. Is Bitcoin the new gold?

Bitcoin has experienced massive volatility, about 8 times higher than US equities. It reached its highest level in April, around 52,000 euros, to drop to 30,000 euros in July. It cannot be said that it behaves as a safe haven asset like gold. Added to its high volatility is its limited diversification attributes and low liquidity.

Bitcoin generates a lot of distrust on the part of central banks. At the same time, central banks are developing their own cryptocurrencies, and inevitably, Bitcoin (and other digital currencies) will begin to undergo heavy regulation.

In particular, China has said it will curb 90% of Bitcoin mining activity in its territory for apparently environmental reasons (Bitcoin mining consumes a lot of energy) that could have a material impact since China accounts for more than 70% of the world’s mining activity. There could be a silver lining: Some observers say that if Bitcoin is unreliable as a currency, it could serve as a safe haven asset, to save value. But its limited powers of decorrelation and diversification concern us.

Conclusion: What are the implications for asset allocation?

We maintain a long position in risk assets, although less aggressive than at the beginning of the year due to the persistent rally in the markets. The reflation theme is still valid, especially in Europe where we see both growth and prices picking up slightly, leading to an overweight position in European equities, which will also benefit from the positive momentum of growth in business profits.

Due to the expected gradual normalization of monetary policy, long-term interest rates should rise, leading to an undervaluation of almost all fixed income asset classes. We have a slight overweight recommendation in gold as a hedging option as our portfolios have a strong equity bias.