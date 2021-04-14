The 10 electric cars with less autonomy | Motor

Which are the 10 electric cars with less autonomy of 2021? Is it an exact science? Are they all still in the catalog as new cars? Are they automatically disposable? Be careful with this list, because, in any case, it is based on one of the most important aspects when choosing which one interests you the most.

The ‘scope’ or ‘range’ with which you can move in a 100% plug-in car ends up being, if you allow us the expression, ‘the mother of lamb’ in this jungle of possibilities what has become mobility. Cars, motorcycles, scooters, ‘Segway’ type vehicles, unicycles … The offer is endless and if neither Administrations nor authorities are able to harmonize so much variety on public roads, do not be surprised that you are not very clear why you choose to your trips.

If you are used to your usual diesel trip computer, don’t expect here that a ‘plug-in’ will allow you to do 800 or 900 kilometers at a stretch; by cons, it is not usual anymore that the average electrician has less than 100 km of estimated autonomy (like the first plug-ins we tested 15 years ago in Auto Bild, for example).

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

However, be careful, because the real benefits they always end up being somewhat minor than the promised ones. And while in mid-range electric cars – with between 250 and 400 km to do with charged batteries – this decrease does not have to leave you stranded, below those values ​​the risk is much greater.

A lot (too much?) Offer

So, as you can see, even if you are brave and let yourself be carried away by the current -and never better said- electric, you will not have everything done already, because many models whose batteries have batteries coexist in the market for new and second-hand cars. a very limited estimated mileage. And that, which seems like a minor detail, in a country like Spain where there are not exactly many plugs or reduced charging times when you are lucky enough to find them, as it could become a real problem. And even make you relying too much on infrastructure and fees In places that you can’t control like at home -at work, on the street, in a shopping center …-.

In the new electrics, Well, the investment will be of no use if you have to suffer all the way and you know that you cannot afford an unexpected acceleration, a cruising speed higher than usual because you are in a hurry or a change of route due to a temporary detour or to do some extra business.

In second-hand electricsIn addition, it is necessary to monitor the aging of the batteries, because they lose their performance with use and recharge cycles, like any ‘battery’. And if in some models you were no longer left over …

In the city, autonomy gives more of itself

In electric rental, In which you do not have to worry about the useful life of its elements, but in that they are available with an estimated mileage sufficient to immediately meet a specific need.

That is why ‘car-sharing’ companies tend to have in their fleets some of the electric cars with less autonomy that you will see in 2021, although they may already be discontinued. Do not disdain them to rent them for a while or buy them to have them whenever you want! It depends on the use you are going to do.

Also, if you only move around the city, remember that 50 kilometers of cargo available, for example, through heavy traffic and alleys for your many but short daily commutes they give a lot of themselves. But of course, if even that low figure is already lowered as soon as you get on …

Few batteries

So, here are 10 electric vehicles with less autonomy in 2021 than many others, which could pay off if their reduced benefits fit you … or be a disaster for your mobility and for any attempt to amortize the investment:

1 Citroën Ami

The Citroën AMI which takes the cake, because it is a non-car (light quad, actually) designed so that it can be bought at the FNAC, rented … and, ultimately, used just to move around the city.

It has only 75 km of autonomy. But if you read the test of the Citroën AMI that we did in the presentation, perhaps you also end up thinking: why do you need more?

2 Seat Minimó

The Seat Minimó has already been seen this year with this aspect. It represents the minimalist concept of individual mobility for Seat and inaugurates, together with the electric scooter and the Seat Mó scooter, a new era within the 70 years of the Spanish brand. Have about 100 km of autonomy maximum.

3 Renault Twizy

Between the prototype that we tested at the time in France and the final version, the only difference was that the second had ‘doors’, although at first it was an accessory. Pioneer in this type of mobility and manufactured by Renault in Valladolid, the Renault Twizy continues to be served in version 45 (with 100 km of autonomy) and version 80, with 90 km of range.

4 Reva i

We go back more to the past … so much so that we are almost talking about the origins of ‘modern’ electromobility in Spain and Europe, since we came to attend the presentation of this car almost a decade ago. It cost about 12,000 euros without aid -which was why a medium turbo diesel utility came out at that time, to give you an idea-, its performance was the most basic in the world and its lead batteries gave it a theoretical autonomy of about 80 optimistic kilometers. But be careful, because it is still seen as a rental car in many places in Europe!

5 Invicta Electric Epica

These small, eye-catching, functional and, of course, electric vehicles can now be purchased in Spain. The Invicta Electric Epica It is a microcar to drive from the age of 18, which has the minimum and essential to move around the city. It has 120 km autonomy.

6 Invicta Electric Eidoia

This curious and colorful two-seater quadricycle, which also comes from the Asian giant, has the peculiarity that can be carried without a B card, from 15 years with the corresponding license and offers up to 140 km autonomy.

7 Renault Twingo ZE

Here are some very similar cars that share a platform, main lines and, as you can also see, benefits. The first of them is the Renault Twingo ZE 2020, which declares a range of around 190 km.

8 Smart ForTwo electric

This Smart ForTwo (the updated version you have below) electric -even with this two-color decoration- you are ‘fed up’ of seeing it in big cities as a rental car from ‘car-sharing’ companies, since in its beginnings it was always fundamentally designed for this use, due to its qualities, payment methods … and the range of its batteries. With its 133 km to roll with full batteries, it is undoubtedly another one because it is another of the 10 electric cars with less autonomy that we already know in 2021.

9 Smart EQ ForFour

Mercedes is in full swing with its second EQ signature, which will continue to mark the electrified future of the Daimler Group with an increasingly important role. However, the ‘most chic’ replica so far that we have seen of its development ‘brother’, the Twingo, was the Smart ForFour, which is also available in a plug-in and four-door version. The Smart EQ ForFour, with 153 km of estimated autonomy.

10 Mazda MX-30

We end this list with the recent and refined Mazda MX-30, an elegant SUV that is not one of the best known, but that combines the most interesting qualities. We include it here because although it is a crossover, it also has attributes of higher segment models, but that it stays in some – on the other hand, not negligible- 200-265 km of autonomy It does mean that in this section it is a bit below its competitors, especially if you want to use it outside the city and take advantage of its benefits.

This article was published in Autobild by Rodrigo Fersainz.