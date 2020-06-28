In the 1981 book Cult Movies, Danny Peary wrote – trying to establish a canonical definition – that a cult movie is one that arouses fervent enthusiasm long after its premiere. Special films that captivated the hearts of specific segments of the cinephile audience, which for various reasons were especially valued, protected and defended. Peary explains that many times these films are controversial either in their subject matter or quality, but extraordinary for those who deal with looking for them in the special qualities that the common public or even the critics ignored at the time.

Many times the term « cult » is used for genre cinema, the one that runs through the midnight festival circuit: terror, science fiction, fantasy, exploitation, and all the cinema described by letters of the alphabet after La B (Cine zeta, cine berreta, the beloved crows of the cycle told us on the Argentine cable signal I-sat in the early 2000s) told us. For the purposes of this list, however, I decided to focus on an ideal genre for these current pandemic times: comedy, a genre that according to some statistics, has recently generated more interest in viewers. Perhaps because in these times of so much uncertainty and anguish, it is easier to look for the healing effect of laughter than to be stressed with a thriller or scared with a horror movie.

It is an interesting exercise (if not difficult) to search for cult films that are available to see legally on-demand in Latin America, but given the absence of film premieres until at least the second half of the year, the streaming catalog it is perhaps the only possibility for the content-hungry viewer to connect with the cinematic experience.

The trenches of the streaming wars are getting more intense, as the journalist describes daily in his newsletter @CortaCableNews Ignacio Esains. Often the debate goes through the acquisition of known products that guarantee a large number of fans (Friends, Seinfeld) or the production of originals and only recently and much later, due to access to a wide and diverse catalog.

In the United States, the panorama is less bleak than here, given the existence of niche services such as The Criterion Channel or Shudder. Instead, we must settle for the aforementioned originals and a diminished catalog that focuses more than anything on 21st century blockbusters, and in the particular case of comedy, in the proliferation of Stand-Up specials.

Outside of that the options are limited and that is why the reader interested in this list of cult comedies may find notable absences – beyond the arbitrariness of any list – but it is important that all the films mentioned are available at the moment in the different on-demand services that we can access in our region.

Brian’s life (Life of Brian, Terry Jones, 1979)

Premiered amidst great controversy over her poignant religious satire, Brian’s Life is one of the (many) high points of the career of the British comedian crew consisting of, among others, Terry Gilliam (Brazil, Panic and Madness in Las Vegas) and Terry Jones. Brian’s Life tells the life of Brian Cohen, a person who is confused by the messiah for being born very close to Jesus. Based on this simple and attractive premise (what the film industry calls high concept, a brief idea that can be told in a short elevator ride), the Monty Python build one of the most delusional and funny comedies ever made, without losing an iota of intelligence for a second, with visual gags and word games that multiply as the film progresses.

A totally lysergic sequence involving aliens, without logic or explanation, is one of the great moments. Those who wish to continue with the work of the Monty Python can do so with The Knights of the Square Table, or the four seasons of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the troupe’s sketches program. Everything is available on Netflix.

The Muppets take New York (The Muppets Take Manhattan, Frank Oz, 1984)

The Muppets, the group of puppets created by Jim and Jane Henson in the 1950s, continues to this day through a great multimedia empire that Disney now owns. That allowed the characters to gain mainstream exposure again through two recent movies: The Muppets (2011), and Muppets 2: The Most Wanted (2014), directed by James Bobin, co-written by the American comedy director Nicholas stoller, and that they had figures like Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Tina Fey and Ricky Gervais.

During the 2015-2016 season, the short ABC series The Muppets allowed the classic characters to bring their humor into a mockumentary format aesthetically close to The Office and Parks and Recreation. But what about all the previous history of the famous puppets? In streaming you can enjoy the 1984 film, The Muppets Take New York, which works as a kind of closing trilogy after the initial two feature films (the next one, A Christmas with the Muppets, would arrive in 1992, two years after the death of Jim Henson).

Perhaps distanced in tone from what we normally consider as a cult film, as we mentioned above, not for that The Muppets Take New York It must be underrated: it is a smart, classic film with great songs and charismatic characters. In addition, it introduces baby muppets, who will soon have their new version on Disney +.

The unbearable (The Cable Guy, Ben stiller, 1994).

It seems like it happened many, many years ago, but there was a brief time in the mid-1990s when Jim Carrey He was among the highest-paid and best-known stars in Hollywood. His 1994 is memorable: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The mask and Silly and dumb They released a comedian half human, half cartoon worldwide. Then came the successful dramas like The Truman Show or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But in between, this’ 90s comedy is interesting for a multitude of reasons.

The Unbearable It is a kind of black comedy harassment thriller that replaces the Glenn Close of Fatal Attraction for Jim Carrey manic and with pathological problems to relate, that sticks like a tick to an innocent Matthew Broderick. Background, Ben stiller, far from his indie directorial debut Generation X, also appears in front of the camera in fragments of a fictional and ultra-media judgment that give the film a satirical angle on the role of the media and television. The cast is completed by a young man Jack black and an early appearance of the great Leslie Mann, who met Judd Apatow (her eventual husband and producer of both The Unbearable like practically all the comedy of the 2000s) in castings of this movie.

Beetlejuice (Tim Burton, 1988)

Tim Burton He is the quintessential director of worship, and the stage of his filmography from 1985 to 1999 is filled with excellent films and at least a couple of masterpieces. Between the time of Beetlejuice and the Batman of Michael Keaton until The Headless Horseman there seemed to be no way for it to fail. Later, his career became more irregular, but the greater availability of Amazon movies allows access to one of his first successes and one of his most endearing characters, one that is far from the autopilot of the late characters of Johnny Depp or even a certain affected melancholy that is both a distinctive feature and a sign of repetition in many of his films.

But in BeetlejuiceThis caricatural approach (Burton started in animation) to the aesthetics of Gothic or German expressionism is much closer to a playful and pop sensitivity. Keaton’s manic energy is added Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, a cast that in itself is worth it.

The great Lebowski (The Big Lebowski, Joel & Ethan Coen, 1998)

Perhaps the cult movie archetype. The Big Lebowski It was not very successful at the box office at the time and received mixed reviews. Over time it became a crowd favorite, sparking fervor to the point of having exclusive festivals. Its actuality is such that there are references to it in Avengers: Endgame, in what was surely an improvised dialogue by Robert Downey Jr. Just compare the Thor of that movie with El Dude de The Big Lebowski to understand the wink.

Beyond the iconic aspects of the characters and their looks, The Big Lebowski stands out for its plot, police mix of Raymond Chandler with stoner comedy, its millimeter frames and script and its great soundtrack full of eclectic cuts. The Coen Brothers are movie masters who have worked wonders in diverse genres, but this movie ranks high not only in its own filmography but in the ’90s comedies and movies in general. Absolutely essential.

And, where is the pilot? (Airplane, Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker, 1980)

Inspired by the disaster movies of the 1970s, And, where is the pilot? is the definitive comedy of the ’80s. Or at least, it is the definitive film of a specific type of comedy that at the time of its premiere was in disuse and that today also does not find great exponents. A visual and physical comedy style, where the gags and the slapstick proliferate minute by minute among the actors, the stage, the dressing room, and in various parts of the frame, causing logic to be completely lost in a world where the actors behave as if nothing happened while reality unfolds in front of them in the most surreal and humorous ways.

After this milestone in comedy came others, such as the notable Top Secret! (with great Val Kilmer) and other successful sagas (Crazy of the Air, The Naked Gun), until eventually the team’s parodic style of humor degenerated to the point where only a mere shell remained: the infamous Scary Movie, Date Movie et al. Every so often this school of humor resurfaces: in the series of Rashida Jones Angie Tribeca, or in the film and series of Wet Hot American Summer, of David Wain, but it is always necessary to return to the original.

Dead laughing (Shaun of The Dead, Edgar Wright, 2005)

Edgar Wright He is the quintessential millennial director of cult films. All his work is essential: from the British television series Spaced (who first reunited him with the comedy duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) even his car musical Baby Driver. The pandemic deprived us of his latest film Last Night in Soho, which was delayed until April 2021. Fortunately, you can see several of the director streaming today: Scott Pilgrim vs The World, the epic comic-book movie with Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead who turned ten years ago recently, the brilliant Fatal Weapon, which honors the ’80s and’ 90s action buddy movies and the director’s huge debut, Dead of Laughter (or The Desperation of the Dead on Amazon).

In a tight-fitting mashup between classic rom-com, late coming of age, and zombie movie, Edgar Wright From his first film, he already shows a great capacity to count characters in a totally empathetic way, mixing deeply human stories amidst fantastic and stylized action, and a virtuous ability to frame and generate tension in planes that are reminiscent of John Carpenter or to The Body Usurpers (the one from 1978 with Donald sutherland).

7 Days In Hell and Pharmacy tour (Jake Szymanski, 2015) / (Murray Miller, 2017)

If we were to mix the ridiculous vaudeville style of doing comedy from the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker with the jokes, the captions in the montage dialogues and the improvisations of the school of Judd Apatow, we could obtain as a result Andy Samberg, who with his crew The Lonely Island gave us several memorable contemporary comedies like Hot Rod – Jumping Destiny or Popstar: Popstars Never Stop. Mentioning these unseen HBO specials may be cheating, since none of them are actually movies, but 40-minute specials. But they should definitely be included in a ranking of cult comedies and they do a great double duty.

In 7 Days In Hell Samberg plays the malo ‘bad boy of Tennis » Aaron Williams, a virtuous and rebellious tennis player who has to face a tennis match of a whole week, while in Pharmacy tour He plays the cyclist Marty Hass during the 1982 Tour de France, which in this fake documentary appears as full of comedy figures as illegal drugs. Filmed as true sports specials and with the appearance of real figures like Serena Williams and Lance Armstrong, 7 Days in Hell and Pharmacy tour they are as outrageous as they are unmissable.

Spare Cops (Adam McKay, 2010)

Mention a film by an Oscar-nominated director for his dramas, produced by Judd Apatow and with two well-known and highly recognizable stars perhaps it escapes the possibilities of what a cult movie should be by definition. But on the one hand, every comedy ranking should have at least one 2000 movie produced by Apatow and, on the other hand, this movie is so, but so funny that it is inescapable to mention it. In addition, among those performed by the pair Will Ferrell-McKay it is perhaps not as well known as The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, perhaps the greatest success of that collaboration.

Its theme tangentially related to financial speculation makes it an ideal antecedent to The Big Short, that movie in which McKay decided to definitely turn the drama with social commentary. Here, on the other hand, he dedicates himself with great virtuosity to gross comedy, with some Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg giving their best as two policemen one more inept than the other. They add a memorable prologue with Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson, and a hilarious Michael Keaton (again showing that he’s a giant comedy actor), resulting in a movie claiming cult status right now.

Ghost world (Ghost World, Terry Zwigoff, 2001)

From this list, Ghost World it is perhaps the least overtly comical. It is a deeply idiosyncratic film, a cynical and at times dark portrait of the alienation that comes after high school graduation for two friends, played by young women. Thora Birch (American Beauty) and one Scarlett Johansson world pre-fame.

Ghost World is an adaptation of an even stranger comic from Daniel Clowes, author of Like an iron-forged silk glove, and with its sardonic humor resulting from mixing an emotional coming of age with the sensitivity of an underground comix author, it is no wonder that this film was released in the Criterion collection and can be seen on Qubit, a streaming service focused on a more eclectic selection, where author cinema and the great classics prevail, and where you can also find films from Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Billy Wilder, and one of the original cult movies, La Tiendita del Horror of Roger corman.