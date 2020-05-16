Few things give me more pleasure in life than sharing incredible things with my classmates. And more if they are my friends and more if they are intelligent and talented – two qualities that do not always go hand in hand. The truth is that all the wording of the Spaghetti Code meets these characteristics, but today as it is Teacher’s Day, we want to embrace and honor, while inviting you to read 10 articles from one of the craziest dunks in CE (each editor will it will be necessary to attend this bonfire of the vanities). We mean the Dungeon Master Nico Ruiz, who has delivered sweat, body, soul, endless hours of talk, and hundreds of thousands of characters to his readers. Furthermore, he is the only constant contributor to the page who has a master’s degree.

But before presenting you a tour of Nico’s craziest articles, which not only include essays, opinions and / or criticisms that he has made within the Spaghetti Code, let’s see a little who and why today we consider him a teacher.

Nicolás studied French letters and then did a master’s degree in comparative literature, in both he dedicated himself to studying the magnificence of the theater in the dramaturgy of Bernard-Marie Koltès. But since he was a child he showed concerns for reading and cinema.

In an interview for Spaghetti Code he told us:

“I remember that the first fat book I read, and this is clear, was one from Dungeons and Dragons. Forgotten realms, I scratched and tried to find the whole Elminster saga. And then I got stuck in fantasy and that’s why I read Tolkien as sick – he laughs -. I love fantasy, but then science fiction made me even crazier. Stanislaw Lem was my unique discovery, but at the same time the modern and contemporary gringo narrative sucks me; Herman Melville and Philip Roth in particular. ”

Regarding cinema, he explains that the pleasure comes thanks to the VHS that his dad got:

“I have always liked movies, since I can remember my boss had a pirated VHS and we had a huge catalog and we asked for movies from mothers. 90s action chingos. Then came the Video Center and the Blockbusters and I was addicted to renting anything. I guess later you see more varied things, but at first there were no brainy blowjobs in the middle, the point is that it was fun and necessary. As for the directors that I love, Paul Verhoeven, Martin Scorsese and from there, again, science fiction, Lynn Ramsay fascinates me, De Palma (although the world does not respect it), Claire Denis and Leo Carax, because they misled me “

In addition to all this, Nicolás Ruiz is a lover of industrial chela and vats, although lately, he confesses, “I can no longer cube, so I traded it for whiskey and martinis. Sounds like a sucker, it is really pure necessidarks and acquired taste“

Perhaps with this little retrospective, readers who know Nico will be able to understand where that voracity comes from for transgressing certain limits, that excessive writing and that hedonistic spirit. And for those who have not read it, this representative sample of their articles will allow them to approach their concerns that, in the end, it’s another way to shake your hand.

By the way, the links to the articles are in the titles of each one.

This is one of CE’s most beloved notes. It was born from a project called Dark Science where, as its name implies, the most punk nooks and crannies of the History of Science are explored. In “The Radioactive Horror of the‘ Demon Core ’,” Nico Ruiz shows his investigator deployments to present to us the terrible agony of the scientists who tested the radioactive subcritical cores that would contain the Hiroshima and Nagazaki bombs. An article that could well be a scientific thriller.

This section could also be called Nico “El Salmón”. While everyone loved the Aquaman film, Nicolás’ clinical eye said: “No mothers, that James Wan does not fool me” and highlighted the most terrible mistakes in the film that, in short, yes, it follows a whole plot in the Fast and Furious style, even in the persecutions. It didn’t seem like a big deal to me, either, and I agree with Nicholas when he says James Wan is a master of squeezing money out of the audience with mostly gross stories.

This is the first special note by Nicolás Ruiz for the Spaghetti Code, it is from 2013 – the time when Nico only timidly peeked through our newsroom to leave his commissions – and makes a review of the Christian Apocalypse and its representation in film culture, beating around here and there some titles that are considered great without question. One of the teacher’s first jobs Nico where it also allows us to know the generosities of an early and capricious writing.

Published in Tierra Adentro magazine, this text by Nico takes a journey through the life of Almodóvar from his time in punk to establishing himself as one of the best author filmmakers of all time. An unmissable journey for those who seek to delve into the emotional depths of a brazen filmmaker.

Appeared on Foro TV, this article was not exempt from raising ampules, but the most interesting thing is its historical perspective. Nicolás begins by reviewing the story of Carl Hagenbeck and the creation of the first zoos to focus on more recent events, such as the case of the boy who fell in the Cincinnatti zoo in the pool where the gorillas were and how a beautiful silver back had to be sacrificed to save the creature.

In the same article, he reminds us that imperialism, through colonialism, not only exhibited animals, but also “exotic” humans from different African tribes to boast the power of conquest. And, of course, you can not miss the mentions of classics like Jurassic Park.

Rosa Parks’ story, also published in Tierra Adentro, is moving, powerful and, unfortunately, little known in our country. Nicolás Ruiz explores the story of “the woman who faced racial hatred in the southern United States, who initiated the 385-day boycott of the Montgomery, Alabama, transportation and gave birth to the massive civil rights movement in the 1960s; the woman who gave voice to those no one listened to ”.

In front of names like those of Martin Luther King, Malcom X or James Baldwin, the teacher Nico ponders the weight and voice of a woman to give him the place he deserves with the great names of history in the fight for African American rights.

One of the things that you have to recognize the teacher Nicolás is his ability to see so much visual content and have a clear record of what he likes the most. We are sure to see that he reveals himself to watch movies or series that help him to complement an opinion in an article. As a film critic he has been a member of juries for national festivals, and is considered by Rotten Tomaotes as a guaranteed voice to speak about the matter. Thus, recently, and in the face of the confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, various media (the Spaghetti Code is not exempt) resorted to Nico – whose second surname is Barruecos – to ask him for endless lists of movies or series to see during the quarantine, but this documentary stands out for its dedicated and excellent curatorship.

Always controversial, never uncontroversial, Nicolás Ruiz interviews Nexos with the philosopher Francis Wolff, lover of music and bulls, following the premiere of the documentary Un philosopher in the arena. “What is a bullfight?” Asked the Dungeon Master. “It is, at the same time, a representation without a script or actors, a game of fortune where the dice are loaded, a spectacle of feminine seduction and virile onslaught, something archaic and alive, who barely breathes, between old political quarrels and new sanitary dreams ”, responds the thinker.

The complexity of this article appeared on Nexos is fun and it might seem crazy to put it at number two on our list, but the truth is that Nicolás Ruiz uses an iconic moment from the Luis Miguel series that is broadcast on Netflix to reflect the notions of singer-songwriter, along the lines of Roland Barthes and The author’s death.

There where the French philosopher affirms “The story has never been in charge of a person, but of a mediator” or “The author is a modern character, fruit of capitalist ideology”, Nicolás Ruiz explains: “In a surprise cameo, in the background, suddenly appears Luis Miguel, the singer, the real man, as an extra from the club. And the real Luis Miguel sees the Luis Miguel character watching the Luis Miguel in the video. Three Luis Migueles are observed through the ages and through fiction; in that unique moment the figure of a single author (or, in his case, singer-songwriter) breaks down before our dazed eyes“

Good, this note appeared on our portal is number one because it summarizes Nico’s passions in a list. Here literature, noña references, cinema and much of the cheeky style that characterizes the writing of this author come together. In addition, it reveals all the cool nonsense of the teacher Nicolás!

***

Although, Nico no longer works in such a constant way in the Spaghetti Code, any note, article and criticism of Mr. Ruiz is a window to naivety, you can read his work with us at this link.

.