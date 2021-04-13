The 10 cities with the most millionaires and 2 are in the United States

A ranking of tycoons segmented by cities yielded surprising results this year. According the 2021 Forbes World Billionaires List, Beijing is the city with the largest number of people with high purchasing power, surpassing even New York.

Is that, according to the list made by the magazine dedicated to economic and business issues, the Chinese capital has 100 billionaires, while the House of Wall Street has about 99. In addition, Moscow, London and 5 Chinese cities appear on the list , among other important cities.

The 10 cities in the world with the most millionaires

1) Beijing, China: 100 millionaires

From 2020 to 2021, Beijing added 33 new billionaires, adding a total of $ 484.3 trillion to the wealth that this group of people brings together. Among those added to the list is 34-year-old Wang Ning, owner of the Pop Mart toy company. The richest, meanwhile, is Zhang Yiming, with a net worth of $ 35.6 trillion.

2) New York, United States: 99 millionaires

The city added 7 millionaires since the 2020 ranking, the edition in which it was in first place. The accumulated net worth of the American city is $ 560.5 billion; the richest individual is Michael Bloomberg, with a net worth of $ 59 billion.

3) Hong Kong, China: 80 millionaires

Hong Kong is the second Chinese city on the list. Located in third place on the overall list, it added 9 billionaires since last year and reached a total of 80 billionaires. Li Ka-shing, a 92-year-old investment businessman, became the person with the highest purchasing power in the city, after increasing his fortune by $ 12 billion.

4) Moscow, Russia: 79 millionaires

Since last year, the Russian capital added nine new billionaires and reached a total net worth of $ 420.6 billion. At the moment, Alexey Mordashov would be the richest in the city, with $ 29.1 billion dollars.

5) Shenzhen, China: 68 millionaires

With 24 new billionaires, Shenzhen is the third Chinese city to appear on the list, occupying number 5. Considered the “Silicon Valley of China”, it has as its richest resident the media mogul Ma Huateng, who increased his $ 28 billion fortune.

6) Shanghai, China: 64 millionaires

Like last year, Shanghai appeared at number 6 on this list, with 64 billionaires: 18 more than in 2020. Colin Huang, founder of Pinduoduo, positioned himself as the most economically powerful tycoon in the city, tripling his fortune (now $ 55 billion).

7) London, England: 64 millionaires

After Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, London was hit hard in 2020. The British capital was ranked seventh on this list, after adding 7 billionaires to the general list. With a total net worth of $ 316.1 trillion, the city’s millionaire residents are estimated to be 37% richer than they were in 2020.

8) Mumbai, India: 48 millionaires

The Indian city has added 10 billionaires since 2020. With a total wealth of $ 265 billion, Mukesh Ambani is its resident with the greatest economic power, who is also the 10th richest person in the world, with a fortune of $ 84.5 billion. .

9) San Francisco, United States: 48 millionaires

The Silicon Valley house added 11 millionaires since this list was compiled in 2020. In total, San Francisco now has 48 billionaires, accumulating a net worth of $ 190 billion. Like last year, Dustin Moskovitz (with $ 17.8 billion) established himself as the most powerful tycoon in the Californian city.

10) Hangzhou, China: 47 millionaires

The fifth Chinese city to appear on the list is Hangzhou, with 47 billionaires. Since 2020, Hangzhou has added 21 people of great economic power and removed Singapore from 10th place. The total wealth of the city is $ 269.2 trillion and the tycoon with the greatest fortune is Zhong Shanshan, also the thirteenth richest person in the world.

It may interest you:

The coronavirus changes the list of the most expensive cities in the world

The 10 best cities to live in the “covid era”