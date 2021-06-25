The 10 cities in the United States where it rains the most

The United States is one of the countries that can boast a great variety of climates in the same territory. Here we enjoy hot, tropical regions, but also extreme cold and places where there is a lot of rain.

It is only estimated that in the west and south of the country 40% more rainfall is registered than the national average.

According to the North American Terrestrial Data Assimilation system (NLDAS), we present to you which are the rainiest cities in the entire United States.

Be careful, we are already in summer and if you plan to vacation in any of them, keep in mind that it is this time when there is more rainfall.

Top 10 Rainiest Cities in the U.S.

1) Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Alabama

Average annual rainfall: 62.4 inches

2) Eugene, Oregon

Average annual rainfall: 62.8 inches

3) Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Massachusetts

Average annual rainfall: 63.2 inches

4) Salem, Oregon

Average annual rainfall: 64.2 inches

5) Portland, Oregon

Average annual rainfall: 68.0 inches

6) Albany, Oregon

Average annual rainfall: 69.4 inches

7) Bellingham, Washington

Average annual rainfall: 72.6 inches

8) Seattle, Washington

Average annual rainfall: 73.9 inches

9) Longview, Washington

Average annual rainfall: 75.0 inches

10) Mount Vermon, Washington

Average annual rainfall: 80.2 inches

