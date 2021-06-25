The 10 cities in the United States where it rains the most

The United States is one of the countries that can boast a great variety of climates in the same territory. Here we enjoy hot, tropical regions, but also extreme cold and places where there is a lot of rain.
It is only estimated that in the west and south of the country 40% more rainfall is registered than the national average.
According to the North American Terrestrial Data Assimilation system (NLDAS), we present to you which are the rainiest cities in the entire United States.
Be careful, we are already in summer and if you plan to vacation in any of them, keep in mind that it is this time when there is more rainfall.
Top 10 Rainiest Cities in the U.S.
1) Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, Alabama
Average annual rainfall: 62.4 inches
2) Eugene, Oregon
Average annual rainfall: 62.8 inches
3) Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Massachusetts
Average annual rainfall: 63.2 inches
4) Salem, Oregon
Average annual rainfall: 64.2 inches
5) Portland, Oregon
Average annual rainfall: 68.0 inches
6) Albany, Oregon
Average annual rainfall: 69.4 inches
7) Bellingham, Washington
Average annual rainfall: 72.6 inches
8) Seattle, Washington
Average annual rainfall: 73.9 inches
9) Longview, Washington
Average annual rainfall: 75.0 inches
10) Mount Vermon, Washington
Average annual rainfall: 80.2 inches
