The ACB League has recently published the 10 cities that have been selected by the competition itself to host the final phase (two groups of six teams, the first two would go to the semifinals). The ACB itself has reported on the requirements that had to be fulfilled in order to host this final phase. The candidate cities are as follows:

– Almería

– Andorra

– Barcelona

– Gran Canaria

– Madrid

– Menorca

– Navarra

– Tenerife

– Valencia

– Zaragoza

The acb has sent the necessary requirements to organize the Final Phase of the #LigaEndesa to the 10 candidates that have requested it so far. We appreciate the high interest shown by all of them. pic.twitter.com/KE4rLIRnVz – Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) May 9, 2020

