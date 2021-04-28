The 10 cheapest cars on the market

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Individual mobility is restricted, on many occasions, by the purchasing power of citizens. Being the proud owner of a vehicle carries more costs than the purchase itself, such as insurance, parking or maintenance. These expenses must be taken into account before the final decision, which will be marked by the most important piece of information in the process: the price of the car. As in other large industrial sectors, such as textiles, the automotive industry has appeared low cost firms that facilitate access to the property, with special mention to Dacia and the Logan launched 15 years ago. That revolution opened a world of possibilities that today we will complete with the list of the 10 cheapest cars on the current market. All of them new.

As Luca de Meo explained during the presentation of the Renaulution plan, segment B is the tightest on the market. That is, it is the one in which the brands make less profit because the final price is the tightest. That is why if we are looking for a model in accordance with our low budget, we will most likely have to opt for a user or compact compressed size. In it we will find options over 10,000 euros like the Dacia Sandero, Kia Picanto, Fiat Panda or Hyundai i10, among others.

If your economic situation makes it difficult for you to buy a new unit, do not suffer, the second-hand market is more reliable than ever and you will find interesting offers in all types of segments. Of course, you may not enjoy the last driving assistance and safety systems, something that brands have been focusing on lately, also on their access models.

We stayed in the same French group to talk about a milestone achieved by Renault, or rather by its low-cost firm Dacia: the cheapest electric vehicle on the market. We are talking about the Dacia Spring, which you can learn about in this article and which has a starting price of 16 548 euros. Moreover, with the aid of the MOVES III plan, it can be placed very close to 10,000 euros.