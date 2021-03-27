The 10 best videos made by Venezuelans in 2016

And why do I say no if yes. This was a complex year not to go into details, but loaded with pearls along the way. Audiovisual and unexpected pearls.

Here is a compilation of 10 essential videos from 2016, in no order of relevance, made by Venezuelans inside and outside our borders. A combination, at the discretion of this servant, of simple ideas, sincere proposals and performances that support the background and not only the form … nor the applause for the effort.

Cheers and happy new year!

«High» – Rawayana feat. Apache

Director: Jose Corredor

Capturing the spirit of a Venezuelan beach town, without excessive makeup but without excessive realities, this video achieves what it has to achieve: connect you with a family universe, with simple contentments but with captivating images of the town of Coche and the Paraguaná Peninsula . All adorned with the good vibes of the Rawayanos, Apache and the inhabitants of the town of El Bichar.

High’s video coincides with the release of one of the most celebrated albums of the year: Trippy Caribbean.

So »turn it up and forget the ugly … eo»

«Milki» – Akhapella

Direction: Erick Zamalloa and Kevin Zambrano

One of the challenges of rap in Venezuela, like that of any genre, is to generate its own aesthetic that responds to our idiosyncrasy and our codes, despite inheriting a thousand things from the North. Akhapella has been hitting the nail on the head in terms of identity in his videos and with “Milki” he surpassed himself. From the plastic pot for the sancocho to the prophetic image of the 100 bills burning at the stake, this video is an absolute gem and as the meme would say: “direct in the homeland.”

May 2017 catch you and confess and have half the flow of Akhapella in a sunroof.

“At the end of time” – Ulysses Hadjis

Direction: Miguel Salguero

Another little treasure from the director Miguel Salguero. One was National Internal Tourism of Mr. President* and now “At the end of time” from the album Pavimento by Ulises Hadjis. A walk through VHS images that could be part of the imagination of our families; of better moments … sorry: different.

Thorough criteria for the selection of moments and perfect identification of metaphors that accompany the song. That is why this great video is one of the best of the year.

*see it here because it’s worth it:

“Happier” – Laura guevara

Direction: Pedro Mercado

If we who seek to tell stories with images in Venezuela should understand something, it is that the landscape is not enough. We have to go beyond the desert, jungle, snow and volcano. Because if not we are not more than any wedge, any myth. With all the freshness that characterizes Laura Guevara’s project, Pedro Mercado managed to capture the beauty that is delivered to us every day, a perfectly told, close and endearing story. Very like Laura herself.

«See you now» – Gustavo Casas

Direction: Adolfo Bueno

This was a great year for Adolfo Bueno and for us for coming across his work. From Barcelona, ​​Spain and with the support of the producer Grilled Cheese Studio, Adolfo has created incredible pieces for songs like “Hormiga” and “AC5” by Recordatorio, a stop motion marvel. With the video for «Verte ya», the first single from Gustavo Casas Amarillo’s EP, the cherry stands on the cake, becoming one of the most interesting videos of the year, deserving of a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Video category Musical Short Version.

“Family, fauna and coexistence” – Luis Iran

Direction: Lucas Reyes Ardila, Jelena Ardila and Luis Iran Reyes

This year Luis Iran has confirmed us to be a teacher looking inward and finding wonders in everyday things. An observer, who finds as much inspiration in his chair and in his kitchen as in his son and his wife. In this marvel of video, one witnesses that inexhaustible source, of the real dynamics that characterizes it with the participation of the beautiful Jelena and the starring role of the great Lucas. Pure honesty amid the whirlwind of shadows. And these days, it is appreciated.

“Pantomime” – R Jota

Direction: Freddy Mendez

I want to tell what happens to us. For a camera to capture for others what television stopped capturing a long time ago. What you want and how difficult.

In the Pantomime video the story transcends the voyeurism of the one who looks from inside the car with the glasses up. Not that there is anything wrong with that, we are all part of our own separation, but how the real approach impacts us, of the one who wants to show reality and not advertise it. A bus trip through one of the most cursed years in our history.

“Mesmerizing Gun” – Sexy Bicycle

Direction: Nico Manzano

A Venezuelan and a Georgian enter a bar. This is how Sexy Bicycle was born in 2011, a project in which the Georgian Nika Kvratskhelia and the Venezuelan Nico Manzano converged. After releasing his first EP The River, Nico exits the project to reconnect with Nika in 2016, this time as the director of the video for Mesmerizing Gun. In it we travel to the bottom of what seems to be an annoyance in one ear to end up dancing changa tukki (the panas that dance are those of the Abstractor Crew) with giant cockroaches. Not suitable for phobias.

“Avenue des Champs Elysees” – Carlos Angola

Direction: Carlos Angola

Carlos Angola had more discipline than any of us and he dedicated himself to taking a video clip every 22 of each month during 2016. Arduous and brave task, however, as here we are not concerned with quantity but with quality, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted. “Avenue des Champs Elysees” is probably the simplest video ever released and it manages to make this list for precisely that reason: a good idea simply executed, a path traveled without pretensions or clichés with a device that works.

«Voyage pal sol» – Rear view mirror

Direction / Script: Pedro Monteverde and Arturo Perez

Tasty to get yourself with a good animated video with a funny story behind it. Very hip Rick & Morty, the video for “Journey to the Sun” has all the elements of a fun, adolescent journey in the head of an old man wanting to fly before he burns.