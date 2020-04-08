Auto manufacturers have reported sales numbers for the first quarter of the year

We have reached the fourth month of 2020 and first quarter car sales have already come to the fore. In the market there are many styles of cars and although sales fell a lot, some sold more than others.

Global car sales fell too much in this first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Car sales in the United States looked good during the first months of 2020, but they also fell due to the virus.

Auto manufacturers have now reported sales numbers for the first quarter of the year, and are expected to drop during the second half of March.

Here we leave you the 10 best-selling cars, trucks and SUVs during the first quarter

Ford F-Series

186,562 units sold

Ford’s F-Series truck has been the United States’ best-selling truck since 1977, and the nation’s best-selling vehicle since 1983.

Photo: Ford

Chevrolet Silverado

143,698 units sold

The Silverado feels excellent driving quality, from steering to braking, everything feels natural and linear.

Photo: Chevrolet media

RAM Pickup

128,805 units sold

The Ram 1500 underwent six crash resistance evaluations, of which the truck registered “good” results in each of them. This is the highest possible grade on a test.

Photo: Ram

Toyota RAV4

RAV4 achieved a large 17 percent increase during the first three months of 2020. This expanded its leadership as the best-selling non-pickup in the country by a wide margin.

Photo: Toyota

Toyota camry

The Toyota Camry was the best-selling passenger car in the United States in 2019, and is one of the best-selling vehicles of all time.

Photo: Shutterstock

Chevrolet Equinox

Equinox sales fell 17% this quarter and GM also announced that the recently revealed 2021 update for this crossover will now be delayed until the 2022 model year.

Honda CR-V

This Honda model fell 18%, enough for the Equinox to be in the highest position.

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corollas are compact cars that are among the safest and most economical in the US market, in addition to being the best sellers.

Honda Civic

The Civic fell 18% in the first quarter, meaning it fell more than its competitor, the Toyota Corolla, which fell 12%.

Nissan Rouge

Nissan Rogue had its moment at the top of the sales list not including pickups. But not anymore, since it has been surpassed by competitors like the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V. Sales are down a whopping 36% compared to last year.

