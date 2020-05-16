In the middle of the social distancing day, which started on March 23, vehicle sales in the country fell 64.5 percent in April compared to the same month of 2019. Read: They warn that Mexico will have the worst crisis since 1929

However, vehicles like Nissan’s Versa and NP300, and even Toyota’s Sienna minivan, competed in the top ten best-selling vehicles during that month.

These were the 10 models most wanted by buyers:

Nissan Versa, 2,432 units

Although in 2019 it moved to a new generation, the Nissan compact still markets the previous model in Mexico under the name V-Drive, whose initial price is 191,900 pesos. Meanwhile, the new Versa is offered in four versions, where the most equipped incorporates driving assistance such as Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Alert, Cross Traffic Alert.

Nissan NP300, 1,962 units

Available with a gasoline or diesel engine, the Nissan NP300 placed 1,962 units during April. The pickup can be chosen as a double cab or stakes version, as well as having a front airbag system for driver and passenger, Antilock Braking System and Brake Assist.

Nissan March, 1,328 units

The Nissan hatchback is offered with five equipment options and prices ranging from 166 thousand pesos to 254 thousand 100, where the most equipped version is the Exclusive with automatic transmission, which includes electric windows and an infotainment system with a 6.4-inch touchscreen. , which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Chevrolet Beat NB, 1,268 units

The Notchback version of the Beat was ranked as the fourth best-selling vehicle on the Mexican market. In its base version, two front airbags and disc brakes are included for the front tires and drum brakes for the rear. For the most equipped version, an ABS system is incorporated in all four wheels. The prices of the subcompact range from 172 thousand 200 pesos to 220 thousand.

Chevrolet Aveo, 1,094 units

The Chevrolet subcompact was the third place of sales nationwide last January, however, currently, with a thousand 94 units sold, it was placed in fifth position. Its prices range from 229,200 to 288,266 pesos and, from its intermediate version, it is offered with ABS brakes, electric windows and an infotainment system with a 4.2-inch screen.

Volkswagen Vento, 1,018 units

This Volkswagen subcompact is offered in two trim versions, each with a choice of automatic or manual transmission. Its price ranges from 240 thousand 990 pesos to 296 thousand 990 and from its most austere version it has electric locks and trunk opening from the key.

Chevrolet Onix, 974 units

At the end of 2019, the Onix was presented in the Country, which is offered with two engines. In the entry versions, it incorporates a 1.0-displacement 3-cylinder engine, while for the Premier version, it has a 3-cylinder, 1.2-liter block. From the most austere option, the Onix incorporates six air bags and brakes with ABS.

Kia Rio Sedan, 828 units

With a base price of 231,900, the Rio Sedan was ranked as the seventh most marketed vehicle in Mexico. It is offered with three equipment options and in the intermediate version it is offered with an infotainment system with a 7-inch touch screen, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a rear camera.

Volkswagen Jetta, 758 units

The Volkswagen sedan has 35 years in the Mexican market. Last March, a total of 1,898 units were sold, while in April their sales fell to 758. Their entry version, called Trendline, has a price of 324,990 pesos, while the Highline, which is the top of range, has a value of 464 thousand 990. The latter incorporates digital instrument panel and wireless charger for smartphone.

Toyota Sienna, 673 units

Toyota’s minivan joined the top ten in sales, positioning 673 units in the Mexican market. Available in five versions, the Sienna has a starting price of 566,300 pesos, front captain-style seats, space for seven passengers and electric windows.

