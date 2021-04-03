The 10 best-selling cars in March 2021

In March 2021, new car sales in Spain totaled 85,819 units sold, which represents a growth of 128% when compared to the same period of the previous year. The Peugeot 208 has been the most registered model. Peugeot has dominated the Spanish market.

Throughout the past month of March 2021 the car sales in Spain have reached the 85,819 units enrolled. This figure, if compared with that obtained in the same period of the previous year, becomes a strong 128% growth. A priori it may seem that we are in the process of recovery. But, unfortunately, the reality is quite different. We must bear in mind that in March 2020 a state of alarm was declared, forcing dealers to close.

This rise has had a positive impact on the accumulated data, since the beginning of the year has been very bad for the Spanish automotive sector. In the period between the months of January and March 2021 new car registrations totaled 186,061 units, 14.9% less than in 2020.

Despite its seniority, the Nissan Qashqai was the best-selling SUV in Spain in March 2021

Peugeot 208, the best-selling car in Spain in March 2021

What have been the most demanded models in our dealerships? If we take a look at the ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Spain during March we will get more than one surprise. And there are notable changes with respect to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. The Peugeot 208 gets a tight victory. It was the first option when buying a car. The truth is that, as we will see later, the French firm has clearly dominated the Spanish market.

The second place is for the Citroën C3, one of the best cheap cars. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Nissan Qashqai. Despite its seniority, the Nissan SUV remains the popular SUV, beating its more direct rivals (some of them recently renovated). At the gates of the podium was the FIAT 500, a model that is rarely so high in this ranking.

Peugeot has been the best-selling car brand in Spain during the third month of 2021. To the victory of 208 we must add other models that also make an appearance in this Top 10. The Peugeot 3008 (7th) and the Peugeot 2008 (8th).

Video test of the Citroën C3, which was close to victory in March 2021

Last but not least, mention must be made of the return of the Dacia Sandero (9th). The Dacia utility vehicle has undergone a radical generational change and, once the deliveries of units have begun, its registrations are returning to normal. In the coming months it will be climbing positions.

The 10 best-selling cars in Spain in March 2021

RankingModelSales mar’211Peugeot 2082.8982Citroën C32.7403Nissan Qashqai2.3104FIAT 5002.2215Opel Corsa2.0976Hyundai Tucson2.0477Peugeot 30081.8958Peugeot 20081.5359Dacia Sandero1.52410Toyota Corolla1.450