The 10 best-selling cars in March 2021 – Autobild.es

Three months of balance and three months of negative data. March has registered a decrease in sales volume of 30% compared to the same month of 2019, with 85,819 units. We do a quick review of the data and see what has been the 10 best-selling cars in March 2021.

If we compare the sales for the month of March 2021 with those of March 2020, there has been an increase of 128%. It is not a reason for joy, a year ago, the dealerships were closed due to the declaration of state of alarm and the lockdown. “That is why it has been chosen, for a better analysis, for the comparison with the month of March 2019, the last year with a normalized market without crisis”, explain ANFAC, FACONAUTO and GANVAM.

For the accumulated in the first quarter of the year. Data from the three associations indicate that between January and March 2021 a total of 186,061 cars and SUVs have been sold, that is, 41.3% less than in the same period in 2020.

The 10 best-selling cars in March 2021

Peugeot is one of the brands that can be most satisfied with its results in March. The French brand not only has the best-selling car of the month, but also has three models in the top ten sales for the month of March.

Let’s see what they have been the 10 best-selling cars in March:

Make and model Registered units Peugeot 208 2,898 Citroën C3 2,740 Nissan Qashqai 2,310 Fiat 500 2,221 Opel Corsa 2,097 Hyundai Tucson 2,047 Peugeot 3008 1,895 Peugeot 2008 1,535 Dacia Sandero 1,524 Toyota Corolla 1,450

Since we are, we will also see what they have been the best-selling brands in March 2021:

Brand Registered units Peugeot 8,687 Citroën 6,359 Toyota 5,601 Hyundai 5,409 Volkswagen 5,278 Seat 5,007 Renault 4,623 Kia 4,337 Mercedes 4,170 Fiat 3,793