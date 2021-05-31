The 10 best-selling cars in Europe: diesel and gasoline, …

We analyze by categories which are the best-selling cars in Europe at the moment. Who tops the rankings in diesel, gasoline, electric and plug-in hybrids?

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 31, 2021 (08:10 CET)

The best-selling cars in Europe by category

Slowly, the market seems to be recovering. While it is true that the figures do not reach the data for 2019, when car sales grew at a slow but steady pace, the comparison with 2020 in April is obviously very encouraging. And, despite the crisis we are experiencing, the figures say that last month 23 percent fewer cars were sold than in the same period in 2019. A hard fall that is not so hard if we see what we have been through.

Remember that not only the economic crisis of potential customers affects sales. Last year, Europe stopped manufacturing a significant number of vehicles, taking into account that it was difficult to find a way out for them, but also because the factories had to stop for an indefinite time in the early stages of the fight against the pandemic. To this must be added the current semiconductor crisis and how it is affecting the sale and delivery of vehicles.

Therefore, with such a complicated and different context, the 1,029,008 registrations registered last April do not seem so bad. Of course, if we take 2020 out of the equation, April 2021 has been the worst in the last 20 years. The data indicates, according to Felipe Muñoz, global analyst of JATO Dynamics, that “the recovery will be slower than many might have expected and, in the short term, this will not offer much encouragement to OEMs that are already busy dealing with the challenges of adapting to emissions compliance.”

The Peugeot 208 is the best-selling car in Europe

With such a complicated picture Peugeot is the firm that can be most satisfied among combustion vehicles, which are still the best sellers. The Peugeot 208 and 2008 (18,387 and 18,328 registrations, respectively) were the best-selling vehicles in Europe last month, closing the podium on Volkswagen golf (17,763 registrations). Peugeot also manages to put the 3008 in the ninth position of the best-selling cars and Volkswagen places the T-Roc in fifth place. The Toyota Yaris, the Opel Corsa, the Renault Clio, the Fiat 500 and the Citroën C3 are the other models that occupy the top 10 positions, specifically in the fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth positions, respectively.

The best sellers between diesel and gasoline:

Peugeot 208: 18,387 units. Peugeot 2008: 18,328 units. Volkswagen Golf: 17,763 units. Toyota Yaris: 17,365 units. Volkswagen T-Roc: 17,168 units. Opel Corsa: 16,934 units. Renault Clio: 16,859 units. Fiat 500: 15,771 units. Peugeot 3008: 14,743 units. Citroën C3: 14,692 units.

Ford Kuga PHEV is the best-selling plug-in hybrid

Plug-in and electric hybrids, the fastest growing

Although the figures have not been entirely good, there are two technologies that grow a lot compared to previous years: plug-in and electric hybrids. Both markets continue to benefit from the arrival of new models and the gradual decrease in their prices, as well as the improvement of facilities in much of Europe.

In fact, the sum of both sales already represents 15 percent of total registrations, by 11 percent in 2020. A growth driven by the 81,000 plug-in hybrid units (which grow 507 percent) and the 71,500 new electric vehicles registered (growth of 338 percent).

The VW ID.4 is the best-selling electric in Europe

Jato attributes this growth to the arrival of models such as Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.3 which has resulted in Volkswagen selling 34 percent of the electric units that are put on the market. An example that the great wave of electrics will come with SUVs. Thus, the list of the 10 best-selling electric and plug-in hybrid cars is as follows:

Plug-in hybrids:

Ford Kuga: 4,171 units. Volvo XC40: 3,798 units. Peugeot 3008: 3,507 units. Mercedes A-Class: 3,184 units. BMW 3 Series: 2,692 units. BMW X1: 2,457 units. Seat León: 2,374 units. Mercedes GLC: 2,221 units. Renault Captur: 2,150 units. BMW X5: 1,894 units.

Electrical:

Volkswagen ID.4: 7,335 units. Volkswagen ID.3: 5,735 units. Renault Zoe: 4,015 units. Peugeot 208: 3,533 units. Hyundai Kona: 3,383 units. Fiat 500: 3,240 units. Kia Niro: 3,150 units. Volkswagen Up: 2,925 units. Smart Fortwo: 2,610 units. Nissan Leaf: 2,394 units.