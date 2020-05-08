Chivas is celebrating. And it is that, in full quarantine, the ‘Sacred Flock‘ celebrates its 114 years of life in Mexican football with 12 national titles in his palmares. For this reason, we make a count of the 10 best players in the history of Chivas.

1: I had to start the top ‘Chava‘ Reyes, footballer who defended the red and white colors of 1952 to 1967. Salvador is neither more nor less the heroic image of the famous “champion” and the second top scorer of the Tapatian institution.

2: The only footballer to beat Salvador Reyes as far as goals are concerned it is Omar Bravo. The striker played in clubs like Atlas and Cruz Azul; however, he is greatly remembered for his brutal step defending Chivas. Bravo has in his palms 160 annotations with the tapatíos.

3: In the arch you will find Jaime Gómez, goalkeeper who added seven titles with the tapatia institution and that he felt – like few others – the enormous reality with red-black Atlas. The ‘Tube‘Is remembered for his leadership and the courage he exerted under the three posts.

4: Guillermo Sepúlveda is another of the emblematic in Chivas history. The igre Tiger ‘added six championships with the rojiblancos; In addition, he always obtained pleasant qualifications as a central defender after being characterized by his character and cunning to defend the colors of Guadalajara.

5: The ‘Sheriff‘ Quirarte is another of the historic rojiblancos who, during his time at the club, managed to captivate the fans after staying 16 of his 17 years as a professional there. In addition, he achieved the championship in the season 1986/1987.

6: Chivas history also saves Benjamin Galindo. The midfielder was ahead of his time, handling the ball with both legs without any difficulty. The ‘Master‘ belonged to the Guadalajara for nine years and achieved championship in 1986/1987.

7: If red and white history is spoken, Ramón Morales could not miss. The far left is probably the best free throw executor -together with ‘Benja’ Galindo- en the history of the club. In addition, he was champion in 2006 and belonged to the National Team during the first part of the XXI century.

8: The left defender Jose Villegas also part of Chivas history. The ‘Jamaican‘ is, along with Ponce Labastida, the only footballer of the so-called ‘champion‘ to harvest eight league titles in his professional career.

9: Carlos Salcido is a multi-functional defensive footballer who earned the applause of the club after establishing himself as one of the best players in ‘Flock‘And, for many, of the history of soccer in Mexico. Salcido, as captain, lifted the last club league title after defeating Tigres in the final.

10: Adolfo Bautista Complete this top of best players in Chivas history. The ‘Bofo‘ is, by many, considered the last great idol of the tapatia squad thanks to his character and mettle on the pitch.

Plus: Chivas history you couldn’t count without the imperial work that Matías Almeyda did with the club in recent years.