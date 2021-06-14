The 10 best phrases that every UCM fan should know

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) It is characterized by its battles, but along the way they have also left a good handful of iconic phrases. The superhero franchise tastes good How to turn your lines of dialogue into iconic celebrity quotes that fans can repeat non-stop, write to folders or simply share one day with an Instagram photo. Let the imagination go ahead. Although, in reality, what many of these phrases have been used for the most is to make self-references in the saga, such as the “I could be doing this all day” of Captain America, or also to create memes as funny as that of “I have understood the reference” or catchy slogans like “Wakanda Forever”.

It is incredible how much Marvel has achieved in its more than ten years of shared universe under the Disney umbrella. Since that first ‘Iron Man’ of Jon favreau, and reaching the first Disney + series in 2021 (‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and soon ‘Loki’), the saga has been creating its own codes and common places, has created a group massive of fans who never miss their cinematic calls and who have incredible knowledge of everything that affects superheroes such as Black Widow, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Thor, Vision, War Machine, Hawkeye, Ant-Man and company.

It’s those kinds of fans that sure (very sure) that you know how to identify which movie the following sentences come from that we are going to collect here. Quotes from the main protagonists of the franchise, both heroes and villains (that’s Thanos, who had a lot of talk), which are among the most memorable that have been heard in the movie theater (or in the living room if you have seen them in ‘streaming’, the same is). You are ready? Bring out your most marvelite side!

“I love you 3000”

This is what Tony Stark’s daughter tells him (Robert Downey Jr) to his father in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, in a fierce battle to see who loves whom more. It is a very beautiful moment that we will later remember at the end of the film, when the tragedy occurs (no spoilers!).

“I could be doing this all day”

The first time we saw Chris Evans Stuffed in the Captain America costume (the original) was in ‘Captain America the First Avenger‘. And that’s where he uttered this phrase, referring to the fact that he could be fighting all day without stopping. A way to discourage your opponents and tell them you have stacks for a while. The phrase would appear again in a very funny way in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, when the Capis of two different timelines fight and the one from the past says it to the one from the present.

“I am Groot”

If this is the phrase we have heard the most in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is not because it is particularly lucid, but because it is the only thing that comes out of Groot’s mouth. The character of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘made it clear to us that three words are enough. A good listener …

“We have a Hulk”

What’s the use of having an army if your enemies have a Hulk? Well, the experience of the MCU tells us that that is not enough, far from it (hello, Thanos), but that this reality does not take away from Iron Man this phrase of ‘The Avengers‘. He tells it to Loki, who was a full-fledged villain at the time.

“I understood that reference”

We are sure you have ever seen this Captain America meme. The scene happens in ‘The Avengers‘, where the main Marvel superheroes meet to fight together. In one of their meetings, Steve Rogers, who feels out of place among gods and billionaires in a 21st century that he does not fully understand, catches a reference and is very happy about it.

“I am Iron Man”

It is not very complicated, that must be admitted, but it accompanies one of the great moments of the UCM. It is also a symbolically foundational moment of the franchise: it happens in ‘Hombre de Hierro‘, when Robert Downey Jr. speaks to the press and, instead of hiding his identity like other superheroes like Spider-Man do, he releases it to the world by saying this phrase.

“Avengers, gather around”

How exciting that moment in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘in which all the superheroes of the franchise team up against Thanos and Captain America, who rises leader, says this phrase to unite them all. What a moment. The phrase was already mythical in the comics, but the way it is revealed in this movie is magnificent.

“Wakanda Forever”

We put this in English because, you will forgive us, but the translation does not have the same force. This is the motto of Wakanda, the African country we explore in ‘Black panther‘with T’Challa (Chadwick boseman) and where they have a technology that we could only dream of. With these two words, they remind themselves of the importance of their nation, their community, their legacy.

“That is my secret, Captain: I am always furious”

In ‘The Avengers’, we learned to love the Hulk from Mark Ruffalo, because whether it’s human or green like a lettuce he’s a lovely guy. At this specific moment, he says this great phrase and immediately turns into the Hulk to crush one of the monsters that are attacking the city. Quite a moment.

“I am inevitable”

A phrase from Thanos could not be missing from this list, and that is that the villain did not stop giving great speeches during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). As a representation of his good lip, we are left with this iconic phrase that he pronounces in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, and that leaves evidence of the hard adversary that is for the protagonists.

Peggy, we’ll have to delay that dance

“It is an imperfect world, but it is the only one we have” (Hombre de Hierro)

“I just act like I know everything” (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

“Peggy, we’ll have to delay that dance” (Captain America the First Avenger)

“Just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved” (Black panther)

“Put me to the test, Beyoncé” (Doctor Strange)

