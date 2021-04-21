The 10 best nutrition and diet books. Take aim!

Other nutrition is possible

Moved by her concern about how we are moving more and more away from a conscious, intuitive and comprehensive dietTo pursue food trends “based on scientific evidence”, but not very respectful of ourselves, our processes and internal needs, the nutritionist Julia Jiménez presents us Another nutrition is possible. As its title indicates, this book treats nutrition from another perspective: without losing sight of the scientific basis, but adding a component of empathy towards ourselves, humans, that we are not machines but complex beings with emotions. With Another Nutrition Is Possible, you will learn what relationship your feelings, thoughts and beliefs have with the way you eat, and you will forever demystify the false belief that eating emotionally is bad or negative. An essential reading to stop fighting against food and our personal image.

Another nutrition is possible, Planet of Books, € 17.95.