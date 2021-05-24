The 10 best Netflix series with the best reviews | Instagram

This time we will show you a list of the 10 best series Netflix with the best reviews according to the IMDB website, because according to the website specialized in film and television, these are the best-rated Netflix series so pay attention.

The truth is that platform Netflix is ​​at its best and although every day we tell you about the news of series and movies that are to come, like all the premieres of the platform, we must never forget those series that have made Netflix what it is now .

The world’s leading platform in users with a large catalog to enjoy with the number of series that premieres each week, it is extremely difficult to keep up with its catalog.

However, among all the series, there are some that stand out and that have been seen by millions of people around the world and have even been recognized with awards such as Golden Globe or Emmy.

This is how today we are going to look for the best Netflix series according to IMDB, the website specialized in cinema and series that thousands of lists and in which users from all over the world can rate any series and film to know the tastes of the general population.

Atypical

Sam, an 18-year-old boy bordering on autism, sets out on a journey to find himself, learn about love, independence, and challenge his family.

It should be noted that the fourth and final season will arrive during this year 2021.

Ozark

This unfortunately is not very popular, however, since its premiere on Netflix it has been a fixture in the award seasons and has a very high valuation index.

Behind this series are Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and the well-known actor Jason Bateman who, feeling the proposal as his own, directs and stars in it.

The Money Heist

After two seasons on Antena3 and others on Netflix that have made it a worldwide phenomenon.

La casa de papel is one of the most watched series in the world. In April we received part 4, which revealed the fate of Nairobi, although the thieves do not manage to advance much further within the Bank of Spain.

We will have to wait for where the plans of The Professor continue in the next season.

Mindhunter

This is undoubtedly one of the best Netflix series where David Fincher returns to television with this series abused by the platform – it has barely given it visibility – and that after two seasons it seems that it will not renew. 1977.

Two FBI agents revolutionize investigative techniques to find the answers to how to catch serial killers and psychopathic minds.

Adaptation of the book “Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit”, written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas.

Lady’s gambit

Beth Harmon is a shy 8-year-old orphan who is very quiet and completely normal.

One day, she starts playing chess and changes her life, expanding her senses, her thinking and giving her the feeling of having control over her life.

With practice, 8 years later, he ends up participating in a championship in the United States.

The stakes grow and her fear of isolation grows as she hones her pro playing skills, and the idea of ​​running away seems more and more appealing.

Anne with an e

It is a series based on the “Anne of Green Gables” books, written by Lucy Maud Montgomery in the first half of the last century.

As a Netflix fiction, it was released in 2017 following the story of Anne Shirley, an orphan who lives in orphanages until the age of 13, when she arrives on Prince Edward Island, where she helps two brothers with a farm while discovering her great potential as social fighter and defender of the rights of others.

The curse of Hill House

The Curse of Hill House is a modern recreation of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel of the same name.

The series revolves around some brothers and how they grew up a haunted house that would later become the most famous in the country.

Reunited again as adults after a tragedy, the family will finally have to confront the ghosts of the past, some of whom haunt their minds while others hide in the shadows of Hill House.

Bojack horseman

In a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist, the protagonist of the series is the horse BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett), protagonist of the sitcom “Horsin ‘Around” in the 1990s.

After years of decline and a stormy personal life, BoJack sets out to return to the limelight through an autobiography for which he will have the help of a ghostwriter, Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie).

Stranger things

It is possibly the series that opened the doors of Netflix to a generation and made it spread throughout all countries, since until then its successes had come with adult series such as House of Cards or Orange is a new black.

A tribute to the classic supernatural mysteries of the 80s, Stranger Things is the story of a boy who disappears in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, without a trace in 1983.

Dark

After the disappearance of a young man, four desperate families try to understand what happened as they unravel a twisted mystery that spans three decades ….

Family saga with a supernatural twist, “Dark” is set in a German town, where two mysterious disappearances expose the double lives and broken relationships between these four families.