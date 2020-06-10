“Driveways”: An exquisite Andrew Ahn movie about neighbors – an eight-year-old boy (Lucas Jaye) and a Korean War veteran (Brian Dennehy, in one of his latest performances) – who become friends despite their big differences. It will be a sentimental story, but Ahn’s touch is real and the performances of the three main actors (including Hong Chau as the boy’s mother) are tenderly human. The final shot is painfully sweet. (Available for digital rental) – Coyle

– “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”: Eliza Hittman’s film will break your heart and you will be grateful for it. This modest, sharp, and profound drama about a teenage girl in rural Pennsylvania who must travel to New York to have an abortion is the kind of movie that goes deep into you and stays with you for a long time. Newcomers Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder capture the discomfort of simply existing in their teenage bodies when the world sees them only as objects that can be possessed and controlled. (Available for digital rental) – Bahr

– “New York, New York”: Spike Lee has an ambitious film about the Vietnam War veterans, “Da 5 Bloods”, for coming to Netflix, but he has also made what could be the most indelible and moving film about the pandemic. With music by Frank Sinatra, the three-minute short “New York, New York” captures in a simple and direct way the confinement in the city where Lee lives. A tribute to New York when it’s needed most. – Coyle

– “The Half of It”: This Netflix comedy is smarter than the average high school melodramas inspired by Cyrano de Bergerac. Screenwriter and director Alice Wu (“Saving Face,” or “A Different Love”) presents “The Half of It,” her first film in 15 years, the intelligent Chinese-American student Ellie (played by the wonderful Leah Lewis. ) who reluctantly helps a struggling romance football player woo the beautiful and soulful Aster (the girl they both dream of). It is an original gem that did not receive the attention it would have received if the Tribeca Film Festival had not been canceled due to the pandemic. – Bahr

– “The Vast of Night”: Andrew Patterson’s stunning debut feature (available for streaming on Amazon) is a low-budget science fiction thriller set in a small New Mexico town in the 1950s. Featuring sound and Shadows recreates mid-century paranoia and adds to it some more contemporary elements of cinema, including in a long and memorable prowl around town. Rarely do new management talents show themselves so clearly. – Coyle

– “How to Build a Girl”: As a portrait of a young, talented and clueless writer, “How to Build a Girl”, based on Caitlin Moran’s semi-autobiographical novel, is the fantasy, empowering and opposite side of the coin. “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”, in which a teenage girl (the charming Beanie Feldstein) from a lost town in Britain invents an extraordinary character to enter the world of male-dominated music journalism. (Available for digital rental) – Bahr

– “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”: The decades-long fight for equality for people with disabilities is the highlight of the Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht documentary available on Netflix. But for a film that tells a crucial and little-known story, it is also moving, festive and full of life. In “Crip Camp” we find a social movement driven by the passion of extraordinary individuals. – Coyle

– “The Trip to Greece”: The film has a moving melancholy. Partly it is because it might be the last time Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon take their semi-fictional versions to a picturesque spot for a tour full of impressions. But it is also a beautiful reminder of everything we miss, the little and big luxuries we can’t even dream of now: traveling, eating out, drinking wine, and being with friends. (Available for digital rental) – Bahr

Bad Education: This suburban crime based on a true story, which premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival, could well have been earmarked for the Oscar. Instead, it went straight to HBO and most likely to the Emmy Awards, if they are awarded. In the Cory Finley film, a Long Island school district is embroiled in a misappropriation scandal, leading its puritan superintendent (Hugh Jackman) and deputy superintendent (Allison Janney) to fight for their jobs. Jackman and Janney make a great trickster couple— Coyle

– “Shirley”: Josephine Decker’s thorny and disturbing film about reclusive writer Shirley Jackson takes place in a Vermont college town of the 1950s but also in the Gothic realm of Jackson stories. Decker’s fourth film, with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, has the knack of messing with perspective and blurring the boundaries between art and reality. In “Shirley” (available for digital rental), the bill is almost as good as Elisabeth Moss’s fierce portrayal of Jackson in the role. – Coyle