The 10 best movies of all time, according to IMDB

There are so many movies in the film industry, but according to IMDB, these are the 10 best films ever. Have you already seen them?

Deciding which is the best movie in history is quite complicated. Throughout the years, there were many directors and directors who presented us with fascinating, compelling and exciting plots. Each one has its own, and they became the favorites of the public. But the truth is that not all of us measure tapes with the same yardstick, which seems great to you, maybe someone else doesn’t think the same. But IMDB has it very clear.

IMDb (Internet Movie Database), the most popular database on the Internet about cinematography, contains all the information related to directors, actors, series and films that anyone can imagine. That is why, by attaching all the information, you are quite sure which are the best movies of all time. And for this reason, he released the 10 best and in Cinemascomics we tell you what they are.

The best movies ever

The Shawshank Redemption

This film is in the first position of IMDB. The Stephen King adaptation managed to win over critics during its release. It tells the story of Andrew Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins), who is accused of murdering his wife and sentenced to life in prison in Shawshank.

In that place he meets another prisoner (Morgan Freeman) and they both become great friends, while dreaming of the day they will get out of jail. This film, directed by Frank Darabont, was released in 1994 and continues to be regarded as a masterpiece today. On IMDB it received a score of 9.3.

The Godfather

And of course The Godfather is part of the IMDB list. In second place is the first part of this famous trilogy, which shows us the criminal organization of the Corleone family in New York in the 40s and 50s. Francis Ford Coppola was in charge of directing and writing the script for the film, which was released in 1972.

The Godfather: Part II

Two years later, in 1974, the second part of The Godfather came out, which recounts the beginnings of Vito Corleone within the mafia. A rather curious fact is that the film was produced with a budget of 13 million dollars, double that used in the first installment.

The dark knight

With this film, director Christopher Nolan managed to vindicate Batman on the big screen with the Dark Knight trilogy. The IMDb page ranks the second installment as the fourth best film in its ranking. According to the same director, in this film: “It was about creating a real and recognizable scenario in which Batman could have existed and direct the story towards the origin, which had not been told in previous films, not even in comic books. specific way ”.

12 Angry Men

This 1957 film, directed by Sidney Lumet, ranks fifth on the IMDB list. The story stars Henry Fonda and follows a trial in which twelve men deliberate on the verdict of a young man who was charged with murder. Following his decision, the boy could face death or be found innocent.

Schindler’s List

Steven Spielberg directed Schindler’s List, a film released in 1993, which chronicles the Nazi persecution of European Jews. In this list the protagonist, Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), saves 1,100 Jews who worked in his factory, located in Poland, from being executed during World War II. A classic of the cinema and of course, IMDB did not forget him.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

In 2003 the last part of the Lord of the Rings trilogy was released, based on the homonymous books written by JRR Tolkien and directed by Peter Jackson. This installment solves the fate of Middle-earth, the place where the story takes place, and follows Frodo and Sam’s journey to Mount Destiny.

Pulp fiction

Perhaps one of the great jewels of the many that Quentin Tarantino made. The film intertwines the stories of two mafia hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of bandits robbing a coffee shop.

Although it was released in 1994, the film continues to be a favorite with critics and moviegoers. On IMDB it has a score of 8.9 and is in the eighth place of the 10 highest rated films.

the good, the bad and the ugly

In ninth place is The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, a film by Sergio Leone, released in 1966. The plot takes place in the old west during the time of the United States Civil War and tells the story of the alliance between two men, who seek a fortune buried in a cemetery.

The Lord of the Rings: the fellowship of the ring

There is no doubt that the Lord of the Rings is considered one of the best trilogies that exist and the fact that two of the three films that make up the story are in this top proves it. In 2001 the first part was released, entitled The Fellowship of the Ring. The film’s score, composed by Howard Shore, won the Oscar for Best Soundtrack. Additionally, the film received a total of thirteen nominations at the 2001 ceremony and IMDB recognition in its prized ranking.