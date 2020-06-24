The 10 best movies based on real events in history | INTERNET

Cinema is a source of inspiration, it is a medium that helps us to escape, enjoy and aspire to be participants in the most beautiful and beautiful stories, that’s why films whose stories have been based on real events are one of the most popular themes and recurring in film and television.

And, since there are many tapes in this genre, we have selected the best ones to learn a little more, or to take an interest in history without having to move from the comfort of our homes.

1.- Schindler’s List (1993) During World War II, Oskar Schindler, a German businessman, saved hundreds of Polish Jews during the Holocaust in his factory of metal goods and metalworking. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and is the winner of several Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

2.- Celestial Creatures (1994) In the middle of the 20th century, in New Zealand, a friendship between two teenage companions ended up in one of the hardest and most particular as3s1nat0s that is remembered, a film in which imagination, fantasy and the need to escape reality merge into a truthful, special and unique proposal, filmed by filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh.

3.- Titanic (1997) James Cameron managed to transfer all the magic and tragedy from the ship of dreams to the big screen with the young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. And, it is not only one of the highest grossing films in history, but one of the most awarded for knowing how to perfectly reflect the sinking of the largest ship that had been built at the beginning of the 20th century, the most luxurious and the “indestructible «

4.- A True Story (1999) Tells the story of Alvin Straight, an old man who lives in Iowa with his disabled daughter, while dealing with vision loss and serious hip problems. But, after learning of his brother’s heart attack, which he has not seen in ten years, he decides to take a lawn mower and stand 500 kilometers away to be with him.

5.- Catch me if you can (2002) He takes us back to the sixties while narrating the adventures of Frank W. Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young con man and criminal capable of impersonating any identity, persecuted by the cunning and persistent FBI agent played by Tom Hanks.

6.- Hotel Rwanda (2004) The story about the events that occurred before and after the attempt to sign peace in the Rwandan Civil War that confronted the Hutus and Tutsis, one of the greatest genocides in history with the murder of the 75% of the Tutsi ethnic population.

7.- United 93 (2006) The film, directed by Paul Greengrass who, with the help of the victims’ families, tells us the story of what happened in the air and on the ground. With a documentary, visceral and captivating pulse, he offers us with precision, without boasting or out of tune sequences, the gesture of some passengers that made the tragedy experienced that day in September much less.

8.- 127 hours (2010) Based on the story of Aron Ralston, a climber and trekking expert who, after a fall, was trapped for 127 hours in a crack in Robbers Roost National Park, occurred in 2003, achieved great social impact and when it was confirmed that Aron himself dedicated himself to documenting the measures he took to survive, gradually recording himself with his video camera to witness everything that happened.

9.- The social network (2010) Tells us about the origins of the social network Facebook and how Mark Zuckerberg became one of the most important young millionaires in the world.

10.- The impossible (2012) During the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit the coasts of Thailand in 2004, a Spanish family was on vacation in Southeast Asia. What seemed like an idyllic week soon turned into tragedy. The impossible is based, quite precisely, on the distressing hours that María Belón and her family lived until they managed to meet again in the midst of chaos, destruction and despair.