The 10 best media players for Windows 10 of 2021 | Technology

Laptops, and even desktops, have come back into fashion in recent months. There are many applications that we can consider essential on a PC, and one of them is a good media player.

Watching videos or listening to music is one of the most popular tasks performed by computers, especially laptops. That’s why they exist dozens of quality media players. Choosing ten almost comes down to a matter of taste.

Everyone we include in this list they are free, of quality, used by millions of people, and offer good results. You can try them all without obligation and keep the ones you like the most.

All of them are compatible with the vast majority of existing audio and video codecs, which are already included in Windows 10.

However with certain types of videos, you may need to install additional codecs, either to make them work, or to see them with better quality.

One of the most popular is LAV Filters, which if used with the hardware acceleration offered by NVDIA cards or the latest processors, improves image quality.

To play one of the most modern video formats HEVC, you need an extension that you can find in the Microsoft Store of Window 10. It costs 0.99 euros:

There are many more codec packs, but normally it is not necessary to install them unless a video does not work for you.

The best media players for Windows 10 of 2021

KM Player 64X KODI VLC Media Player PotPlayer 5KPlayer GOM Player MPC-BE Plex Movies and TV Deo VR Player

KM Player 64X

The popular KMPlayer player has recently completely changed its interface, and has removed the advertising.

Variant KMPlayer 64X it is intended for modern computers. It is able to reproduce 8K video at 60 fps, and supports the most modern standards: HEVC (h.265), h.264 and VP9, all of them accelerated by hardware, through the graphics card.

Supports all major formats, including Blu-ray and DVD.

Among its extra functions, the possibility of download YouTube video, and of convert video clips into animated GIFs.

KMPlayer 64X free download

THE BEST

Support 8K at 60 fps HEVC (h.265), h.264, VP9, ​​Blu-ray and DVD Download YouTube video GIF Editor

WORST

Variable image quality, depending on codec Unclear interface

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with an 11th generation Core i5 or i7 processor, also Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7, as well as variable storage, always of the SSD type.

KODI

Although in reality Kodi is a multimedia server, because it is designed to transmit audio and video files to all types of screens, Kodi integrates a powerful multimedia player to play music and video locally.

It plays all audio, video, and photo formats, and can locate related information and images.

It also generates streaming, record television, and organize your collection. Although his strength is in the add-ons, extensions that add hundreds of functions and services.

Maybe if you use it only as a local player, its handling can be a bit thick, but if you also want to organize your music and video collection and transmit it to any screen, few will surpass it.

Download Kodi for free

THE BEST

Organize your collection Access to your content from the browser, in addition to multiple platforms Additional functions and add-ons Compatible with hundreds of remote controls

WORST

Very cluttered interface, and with too many layers Its dark side (it is used to pirate series and movies)

VLC Media Player

Few things can be said about an application that they have already tried more than 90 million people.

VLC Media Player is an open source media player developed by VideoLAN, a non-profit organization. It has no spyware, no ads, and no user tracking.

It stands out for its enormous compatibility, since it reproduces everything you throw at it. It is one of the few free players that also plays DVD, Video CD and Audio CD. Also streaming formats. And it’s available for dozens of operating systems.

It offers the option to install or customize skins, and accepts extensions to use special formats or integrate it into applications.

Undoubtedly, one of the best and most versatile media players out there.

Download VLC Media Player for free

THE BEST

Open source and non-profit Plays almost anything out there Hardware acceleration Plays DVDs Cross-platform Good subtitle support

WORST

Lacks image optimization options Improvable interface

These are five basic laptops that you can buy on Amazon that come with Windows 10 pre-installed at the factory.

PotPlayer

PotPlayer is a player of South Korean origin that stands out for the good hardware acceleration support it includes, and the excellent image quality it offers, including functions of adjustment of smoothing of the movement, and sharpening of the image.

It is compatible with the MadVR image renderer (despite the name, it has nothing to do with virtual reality), a free software that improves the image quality of certain codecs, applying different optimization and rescaling techniques.

It uses the OpenCodec codec pack, which is downloaded from the application, and it also plays DVD and Blu-ray.

Free Download PotPlayer

THE BEST

Image quality Integrated MadVR Codecs (OpenCodec) support Screenshot Blu-ray and DVD support

WORST

Has problems with some codecs Somewhat complicated configuration

5KPlayer

5KPlayer is a player designed for modern life. It collects in a single package all the tools to enjoy your audio and video files, whatever the source.

Play 8K resolution video, DVDs, MKV files, MP4… He can with everything. Of course, it also accepts the main audio formats. And you can listen to radio stations online what you wish.

It also serves for download online videos from more than 300 different platforms, such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and many others. Download the videos to play them whenever you want without the need for an Internet connection.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

It allows stream or receive video via AirPlay and DLNA, to send content from mobile to Mac or TV, without using cables.

It also organizes your content library, grouping DVDs, movies, home videos, music, and other material from different sources, so that at all times you know where you have everything, and you can access it instantly.

5KPlayer free download

THE BEST

Modern format support up to 8K AirPlay and DLNA resolution Download YouTube videos and 300 streaming websites

WORST

GOM Player

GOM Player It has become very popular in recent years, especially in the mobile environment.

It is a very good player with support for all the important formats. If you can’t play a video tells you the codec you need, and is capable of play spoiled videos, or while downloading them.

Download subtitles automatically from your own database, and it can play two subtitles at the same time, a good choice for learning languages.

Unfortunately the free version has ads and does not play 4K video. That stays for the Plus version.

Download GOM Player for free

THE BEST

Good image quality Codec detection Works with corrupted files Own subtitles download Two simultaneous subtitles

WORST

It has advertising 4K version only for payment

MPC-BE

Many people miss Media Player Classic, a video player widely used for years.

His legacy continues with MPC-BE, a minimalist open source player that stands out for its small footprint and the few resources it consumes, so it is ideal for use with older computers.

Despite its status as a basic player, supports hardware acceleration and deinterlacing, and works with ISO backups.

MPC-BE free download

THE BEST

Consumes very few resources ISO support Hardware acceleration

WORST

Does not recognize some codecs Outdated interface Few customization options

Plex

Similar to Kodi, Plex it really is a multimedia platform for streaming services. But it also plays local files, so it works for us.

Plex It is designed to take advantage of the multiple devices that we have at home. We select the video, audio and photo files that we add to the collection, and we can stream it to any computer, mobile, tablet, television or console that we have, since there are versions of Plex for everyone.

Also has free tv channels (with advertising), and payment services.

Download Plex for free

THE BEST

Streaming your content wherever you want Multimedia services Ease of use

WORST

Too many functions, sometimes overwhelming There are advertising and paid services

Movies and TV

The Windows native players have never had a good reputation, but the one included in Windows 10, which is called Movies and TV, it can help you, especially if you don’t want to install anything.

It is designed to play movies and series that you can rent or buy, but it also allows you to play personal videos. It is well integrated into Windows 10, and it is very easy to use.

One of its most useful functions is that you can overlay videos in any Windows application, if you want to see something while doing something else. It also has a very good selection of 360 degree videos.

Movies and TV it is included in Windows 10.

THE BEST

Easy to use Good image quality Overlay video 360-degree videos

WORST

Little customizable Does not support some codecs

Deo VR Player

Although it may seem strange, we have decided to include a virtual reality player on the list. The good sales of Oculus Quest 2 has relaunched VR videos, and there is a lot of interesting and spectacular content.

Deo VR Player is the best free VR content player, among other things because Skybox VR Video Player has become paid.

Plays all popular formats in different 3D image settings (side-by-side, top-down, fisheye), and also it is compatible with virtual reality streaming platforms.

It works well if your pupil distance (IPD) is close to the IPD the film was shot with, which is usually around 65mm. If yours is very high or very low, it is difficult to adjust the image size.

For these cases there are better players with even better image quality such as Whirligig or Virtual home theater, but they are paid.

Download Deo VR Player for free

THE BEST

Streaming compatibility and support Handling with motion sensor controls Ease of use

WORST

Personalization Image adjustment with high or low IPD

We have seen the 10 best media players for Windows 10 of 2021.