Having good hospital contacts at hand is very important, either to attend to an emergency or to solve more everyday situations, such as making an appointment for a medical specialty consultation. Spain has very good health centers, which everyone should know, to attend to any emergency and which is good to always bear in mind.

When a medical emergency arises or you need to make an appointment with a specialist doctor, the best thing to do is have a list of contacts to choose the best service, but very few take that forecast and such a list almost never exists.

Knowing which are the best hospitals and having the most effective ways to contact them on hand can be a great advantage that will help save time and resources, which in times of emergency can be a vital aspect.

There are web pages that help you locate hospitals and healthcare facilities., with information and means of contact that are very useful when needed. With the help of these portals it is very easy to contact these hospitals for free, access their services and attend to any emergency that may arise.

Know which are the best

Below we present the 10 best hospitals in Spain, which you will surely find in the contact lists of these web portals, but which we provide you with so that you can advance your own list a bit:

1- Dr. Peset University Hospital: this medical center is located in Valencia and is one of the most important university hospitals in Spain. It offers different medical services in different areas of health and attends emergencies of all kinds.

two- They are Espases: this hospital is located in Mallorca and is one of the best equipped in the entire region. It has several research units, a radiopharmacy unit, general surgery services, and another series of advanced technological services and equipment that differentiate it from other similar medical institutions.

3- Rey Juan Carlos Hospital: It is located in the capital, Madrid, where it has earned a high reputation for excellence in the various services it offers in areas such as external consultation, medical research and radiology. He specializes in treatments for chronic diseases and organ transplants.

4- Giménez Díaz Foundation Hospital: this medical facility is one of the best in Madrid, offering specialized care in dermatology, pediatrics, cardiology, neurosurgery, internal medicine, allergology, pharmacy, emergencies and other healthcare areas, with more than 700 beds available to its patients.

5- La Paz Hospital: It is a public health care center, located in Madrid, where it offers its free services in a timely manner to those who need it. Its quality services focus on a diversity of treatments, surgeries and medical attention in different specialties.

6- Ramón y Cajal University Hospital: one of the best university hospitals in Madrid and throughout Spain, founded in 1977 and located north of the Spanish capital. It is a medical center of the public health network, highly recognized for excellence in its care, research and training services.

7- Puerta Hierro Majadahonda Hospital: this university hospital, also located in Madrid, offers high quality services in areas such as oncology, clinical biochemistry, nuclear medicine, thoracic surgery and other highly specialized ones, which can be accessed by appointment through various contact channels telematic and telephone.

8- Ruber International Hospital: With almost 80 years of successful history, this Madrid hospital is highly recognized for the use of advanced technology in its treatments and diagnoses, with equipment that it is always updating. It has more than 800 professionals specialized in medicine, nursing, technicians, security, maintenance and administrative, at the disposal of its patients.

9- San Rafael Hospital: located in Madrid, it has more than 50 years of experience, with more than 30 medical specialties, more than 170 beds, 17 suites, operating rooms, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), delivery rooms and other services, which are offered both for adults, youth and children.

10- HM Montepríncipe Hospital: this private hospital is made up of a vast network of 41 healthcare centers, distributed in different geographical locations in Spain, with 1,468 beds, more than 4,600 workers and more than 4,000 associated doctors. In its centers hospitalization with ICU and medical care in various specialties is offered.