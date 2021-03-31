If your hair is dry and you are tired of losing shine and breaking easily, hair oil is the solution to all your problems. Almond, argan, castor, camellia … There are many types, discover which is the best for your hair and show off your hair now!

Protect, hydrate, revitalize … There are so many things we ask of our hair! In the vast majority of cases, just using a shampoo or a mask is not enough and therefore we must resort to other cosmetics, such as hair oils, to help us maintain our mane in perfect condition.

It is important to note that oil has always been used to care for hair since ancient times. Thanks to its texture and density, it is easy to apply and the results can be appreciated as soon as it is applied.

To the almonds oil We ask him for nutrition, he is also able to avoid the loss of hydration. The shea oil, for example, It is especially recommended for very dry and dull hair as it restores vitality. On the other hand the argan oil has endless properties, how to nourish, repair, protect and revitalize … And so we could continue one by one with everyone.

So, so as not to complicate too much, we have chosen the 10 best hair oils on the market so that you can start taking care of your hair from today, easily and effectively.

How to apply hair oil?

Being a dense and greasy product, it is important to know how to apply it to your hair so that you do not have the matted or greasy hair. The ideal is to apply hair oil after washing hair, with damp hair after drying it with a towel to remove excess water.

Pour a drop of product in your hands the size of a hazelnut, mix in both hands with a wrapping motion, then apply to hair middle to ends. Don’t apply it to your roots because they will be very fat. The ends are the area of ​​the hair that is driest and that is where you have to put special emphasis.

In addition, if you have very dry and damaged hair, after using the dryer or the iron, you can apply a little more product (half a hazelnut) again on the ends to nourish the hair after the heat attack from the dryer or iron.

1. Nuxe: a luxury product at an affordable price

Nuxe: Huile Prodigieuse dry oil:

This is an oil that is often used on hair, but it is also valid for body and face. It is composed of 6 vegetable oils precious that provide intense nutrition. Hazelnut oil (to protect the hair fiber), macadamia oil, almond oil (nutrition plus), camellia, St. John’s wort and borage (capable of strengthening hair). Although it contains so many oils, the hair will absorb it very quickly, also leaving bright and with a delicious aroma.

It is the most sold in France, and one of the most demanded worldwide.

2. Morocannoil: the most famous professional oil for your hair with argan

The Moroccanoil range of products is a spectrum professional of hair products that repair dry hair and they add manageability, silkiness, and nutrition every time you use it. This oil is enriched with argan oil rich in antioxidants and vitamins that increase the brightness. In addition, it detangles the hair, speeds up drying time, and increases shine.

3. Kérastase Elixir K Ultime: nutrition and protection in equal measure

Kérastase hair oil, it is perfect to hydrate the hair, because it gives it softness without weighing it down, being very light. It’s great because it’s also a thermal protector, ideal to later pass the dryer or the iron. You can use it to texturize your hair as it gives movement and shine, a perfect finish. Apply it on the tips for extra nutrition in this part of the hair that suffers so much every day.

4. Elvive L’oreal Extraordinary Oil Oil: a fundamental elixir for your hair

L’oreal Elvive brings us this mythical hair oil, which is one of the best sellers and is suitable for all types of hair. After using it, you will notice your hair with more movement and shine. Thanks to the mix of 6 flower oils like Chamomile, Tiaré, Linen, Lotus, Rose and Chamomile with which it is made, it is capable of nourishing the hair, leaving it also soft and shiny. You can also use it as sunscreen for the hair as it protects it from different external aggressions.

5. Natura Siberica Oil Complex: the best split ends repair

The vitamins and amino acids, that are part of the composition of this oil, nourish and repair the ends of your hairor. In addition, thanks to the combination of oils such as hawthorn and argan, you will definitely forget about the problem of split ends and will give your hair a neat and healthy appearance.

6. Alterna Bamboo Smooth Kendi dry oil: premium quality dry hair oil

This premium oil is specially formulated for dry hair and with a tendency to frizz. It is a mist so it is applied evenly thanks to its diffuser. It does not leave a greasy finish and its fortifying properties are due to organic bamboo extract. To eliminate frizz, it contains Kendi organic oil.

7. Wella Oil Reflections Shine Enhancing Oil

Wella hair oil is made from camellia oil, macadamia and avocado oil. Thanks to this combination of ingredients, it manages to leave hair shiny but without a greasy finish thanks to its light texture.

8. Simon & Tom: hair oil with organic argan essence

Simon & Tom hair oil is very high quality and is formulated based on pure organic argan oil and natural essential oils. Thanks to its non-greasy formula, your hair will be nourished, repaired, cared for and with a sublime shine after a few days of use. In addition to giving shine and repairing damaged parts, it acts as a powerful protector from heat and external aggressions.

9. Revitalizing Hair Tonic from Weleda: your best ally also against dandruff

It is a hair oil rosemary conditioner capable of turning your hair into a shiny hair without split ends. Made with natural oils, it is responsible for nourishing the scalp to achieve better hair health and fight dandruff.

10. Schwarzkopf Oil Miracle – The Ultimate Keratin Repairman

This oil is a wonder for all who want repair damaged and dry hair for him excessive use of the hair straightener or dryer. It is recommended for normal and fine, dry and damaged hair and provides softness and greater flexibility of the hair fibers thanks to its nourishing action and moisturizing the keratin offering optimal control and manageability avoiding frizz.

Do not be afraid of these types of oils because none of them will make your hair greasy if not they will hydrate it. Apply to damp hair, right after you’ve washed and towel-dried it. Extent to middle to ends since this part of the hair is the one that suffers the most. Almond oil can be applied to the scalp, but before doing so, always read the recommendations for use.

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Patricia Álvarez