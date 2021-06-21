The 10 best films of the actress according to IMDb

Maybe Naomi watts He never became the brightest star in Hollywood, but he didn’t need to: he starred in what is probably the best film of the 21st century, he has touched genres of all kinds, he has done both film and television, he is still active (and fantastically well) at 52 … Of course, it cannot be said that the English-born actress has not made good use of her time in the cinema industry. And what still lies ahead.

Watts, who spent her childhood in the UK and began her acting career in Australia with the film ‘For Love Alone’ from 1986, he has known how to risk and surprise and find his space, although it was not always easy. After a prolific, but not brilliant, 90s, the actress starred in ‘Mulholland Drive’ by David Lynch, a masterpiece that 20 years later remains as iconic and beloved as the first day. From there, her career took on a new color, and we saw her in productions like ‘Eastern Promises’ by David Cronenberg, along with Viggo Mortensen, ‘Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance)’ by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, which won four Oscars including Best Picture, and also JA Bayona’s ‘The Impossible’, where he gave us perhaps his most heartbreaking performance.

To celebrate your career, we gather here his 10 best movies. We do not say it, but the public: the positions correspond to the notes accumulated in the IMDb portal, voted by thousands of users, and that help us to check which are the most popular and remembered titles of their filmography. Unfortunately, these types of rankings are never completely foolproof. Missing from the list are movies that many Watts fans will miss, like the cult classic ‘Tank Girl’ by Rachel Talalay, the fun ‘While We’re Young’ by Noah Baumbach, the acclaimed ‘J. Edgar ‘by Clint Eastwood or the terrifying ‘Funny Games’ by Michael Haneke. Even so, these are not to be missed. Which is your favorite?

10 Stronger Than Destiny (Marshall Herskovitz, 1998)

With a career that had barely started a decade ago, Naomi Watts had a small role in this production of Marshall Herskovitz, which received somewhat tepid reviews after its release in 1998. It is certainly not Watts’s best film, but it seems to be highly regarded by IMDb users (it is rated 7.2).

The film, starring Rufus sewell Y Catherine Mccormack, and based on the novel by Margaret Rosenthal, takes us to 16th century Venice, where courtesans enjoy unique and luxurious privileges, but there is a class barrier that they still cannot cross, and that will leave one of them without the possibility of marrying the noble man she loves .

9 St Vincent (Theodore Melfi, 2014)

Watts was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for this feature film. Theodore Melfi, where he shares scenes with the funny Bill murray Y Melissa mccarthy. It received notable critics and comparisons with the cinema of Alexander Payne, which carried over into several nominations for the Golden Globes and the Critic’s Choice Awards.

The story follows a estranged mother (McCarthy) who moves with her 12-year-old son to Brooklyn, where she will meet the perfect one? babysitting his neighbor Vincent (Murray), a retired with a bad temper and worse ideas. Watts plays a pregnant stripper named Daka who occasionally joins in the adventures of these two.

8 The Vice of Power (Adam McKay, 2018)

Can this be considered a Naomi Watts movie? Probably not, but her credit as an actress and the good reception of the film directed by Adam McKay has led it to sneak into their Top 10 Best Work on IMDb. And that only has a cameo!

The actress plays a television presenter, whom we see giving the news on a kind of conservative television newscast on a Fox News-style network. The film being a biopic about Dick Cheney (Christian bale) and his path to becoming vice president during the term of George W. Bush (Sam rockwell) with the support of his wife (Amy adams), this role of the conservative television press is important. Watts’s performance, not so much.

7 King Kong (Peter Jackson, 2005)

Here we could see all the interpretive power of Naomi Watts. Every close-up is worth gold. Peter jackson set out to bring back to the big screen one of the great icons of the seventh art, King Kong, with a history and style as classic as they are bombastic. The movie managed to win three Oscars from the Hollywood Academy (for Best Special Effects, Best Sound Effects and Best Sound) and an absolute surrender of the critics.

The actress gave life, of course, to the beauty who fell in love with the beast. We see her as Ann Dowd, a failed actress in 1930s New York who finds her big break when Carl Denham (Jack black) proposes you to embark on a cinematic adventure on a remote island. And we already know what they will find there.

6 The Painted Veil (John Curran, 2006)

Based on the novel by William Somerset Maugham and set in the 1920s, this film follows a young English woman from high society, Kitty (Naomi watts), who marries Walter (Edward Norton) to escape from an environment that oppresses her. They move to Shanghai, where the protagonist will have an affair with an American (Liev Schreiber) and there will be consequences.

Winner of the Golden Globe for Best Soundtrack, the film directed by John curran It gives us a dose of classic romance and exotic beauty in true James Ivory style, with a fabulous interpretation of Watts.

5 21 grams (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2003)

Three people were crossing their destinations due to a car accident: Paul (Sean Penn), a man on the waiting list for a heart transplant; Cat (Benicio, the bull), an ex-convict refugee in Christianity and Cristina (Naomi watts), a former drug addict who now has a happy life with the family she has formed.

The success of ‘Amores Perros’ (2000) allowed Alejandro González Iñárritu Y Guillermo Arriaga repeat the recipe for the second time (and not the last) with more budget and ambition. Watts’ first Oscar nomination, which was eventually awarded to Charlize Theron for ‘Monster’ (Patty Jenkins, 2003).

4 Eastern Promises (David Cronenberg, 2007)

A young woman dead in childbirth, a Russian newspaper and a midwife willing to do justice are wrapped in the vodka-scented London underworld.

With the turn of the century, David Cronenberg she put aside her biological nightmares to focus on her also adored mental problems. The search for identity, loyalty and revenge are the wheels that move this dark tale of Russian gangsters in England starring Viggo Mortensen Y Naomi watts. The fight in the sauna is unforgettable.

3 The impossible (JA Bayona, 2012)

A Western family spends their 2004 Christmas vacation in Thailand. Surprised by the terrible tsunami that devastated Southeast Asia, they will do everything possible to find each other again, and this is how the Spaniard told us in this film JA Bayona.

Ewan McGregor Y Naomi watts they embodied the long-suffering couple who were the protagonists of a story that, despite presenting themselves with the spoiler of the story’s family participating in the promo, made the public across the world suffer. It gave Watts his second Oscar nomination, but Jennifer Lawrence beat him to it with ‘The Bright Side of Things’ (David O. Russell, 2012).

2 Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance) (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2014)

A movie star during low hours tries to redirect his life through the theater. Broadway will be your stairway, but we don’t know if it goes up or down. That’s how dizzy it leaves us Alejandro G. Iñárritu its amazing (and cheating) shot sequence! Although it was certainly worth it: it won 4 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Michael Keaton stars in a sublime way in the film that, somehow, manages not to miss the intervention of any of its secondary, as a severe Naomi watts with which Iñárritu counted again a decade after ’21 grams’.

1 Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

Betty elms She wants to be an actress but, upon arriving in Los Angeles, she will run into Rita, a woman with amnesia after having suffered an accident whom she will help to regain her life.

And in 2001, David lynch decided to release what will be one of the fundamental films of the 21st century. A story as intoxicating, enigmatic and dreamlike as the filmmaker’s hair, Naomi watts Y Laura Elena Harring they become the unexpected guides into the deep. Watch out, it’s hard to close your eyes and not go back to the Patrick Fischler story.

