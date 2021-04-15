The 10 best erotic movies on Netflix Spain

Sometimes it seems that, in the world of cinema, violence is admirable and sex something to be ashamed of. For this reason, at the box office, more films are usually censored for their sexual content than for their explicit aggressiveness. What world do we live in! Here we come to vindicate eroticism as a necessity with the most erotic movies on Netflix in Spain. Unfortunately, there are not many that we can find in their catalog, but the few that are take us on exciting, different and, of course, very sexual trips.

We are talking about films of all kinds and with different mixes of genre. For example, we can turn to erotic thriller classics like ‘Basic Instinct’ by Paul verhoeven, where a crossing of the legs kept the whole planet in suspense in the early 90s, or ‘Wild Games’ of John McNaughton, whose plot has not aged too well, but its eroticism is still exciting. From the classics we jump to the present, with films like ‘Newness’ by Drake Doremus that explores sex with the conditioning of social networks and the age of technology, and also portraits of non-normative sexualities such as in the extremely intense ‘Duck Butter’ from Miguel Arteta or the brilliant and award-winning ‘Young and crazy’ of Marialy rivas. In addition, in search of eroticism, we will also find films as undoubtedly sexy as toxic: this is the case of ‘365 days’ of Barbara bialowas, which we recommend knowingly viewing their sexist messages and shameless romanticization of sexual abuse. Luckily, we can combine it with the hilarious ‘Kiki, love is made’ by Paco Leon, where the most original sexual affiliations become a festive and positive celebration of the pleasures of sex. After all, there has to be everything!

Without further ado, we scan the Netflix catalog to find those movies celebrating erotic encounters in many shapes and colors. Enjoy in moderation!

Duck Butter (Miguel Arteta, 2018)

Alia shawkat and the catalan Laia Costa are the soul of this movie by Miguel Arteta, which explores the limits of infatuation and intimacy. In it, we meet two young women who, given their lack of success in their love life, decide to carry out a kind of experiment: for 24 hours there will be nothing but them and their bodies and their shared life. In this context, everything becomes more intense, the emotions are on the surface and the discussions reach a stratospheric volume.

Homesick (De Naermeste) (Anne Sewitsky, 2015)

If you are looking for something sensual on Netflix, but also a movie with an interesting story, this Norwegian film may have everything you are looking for. Directed by Anne Sewitsky, follows a twenty-year-old who meets her brother for the first time, a little older than her, and something wakes up between them. They have never known where the limits of family affection are between siblings, and their way of exploring it would make the most purists blush.

Young and crazy (Marialy Rivas, 2012)

This fantastic Chilean film by Marialy rivas He speaks honestly and without mincing words about what it is like to have a sexual awakening in adolescence without following the established norms. We meet Daniela, a 17-year-old girl who comes from a conservative family and who maintains an internal struggle between the values ​​that have been instilled in her and the impulses that gradually become more intense, especially her attraction to another woman.

Wild Games (John McNaughton, 1998)

How we long for (sometimes) that 90s neo-noir where criminal plots and sex were mixed. In this movie by John McNaughton, starring Matt dillon, Denise Richards, Kevin bacon Y Neve campbell, tells the story of a high school counselor accused of rape by two of his students, although nothing is what it seems. Its plot is full of narrative labyrinths and script twists, as well as a halo of eroticism typical of the time.

Basic Instinct (Paul Verhoeven, 1992)

Beyond the iconic moment when Sharon stone spreads his legs during an interrogation (a moment that for decades has been the subject of study and controversy), this film by Paul verhoeven it is full of sensuality and eroticism. Michael Douglas He tries to find a murderer, but on the way he lives many encounters that will raise the temperature of the living room at home. A word of advice: don’t buy an ice chopper. They only bring problems.

365 days (Barbara Bialowas, 2020)

Although this film breathes machismo and toxicity through all the pores of its celluloid, it cannot be denied that its sex scenes are among the most explicit and prolonged that we can find in the Netflix catalog today. And perhaps that is simply what we are looking for. The protagonist of this film by Barbara bialowas He kidnaps a woman because he knows that she is the love of his life and he also knows that in less than 365 years he will fall in love with him.

Kiki, love is made (Paco León, 2016)

How could one of the most free, erotic-festive and unique films of recent Spanish cinema not be on this list? Paco Leon signs this choral erotic comedy full of great moments and, above all, great sexual affiliations. Madrid’s summer has never been so charged with passion, especially thanks to a cast made up of Belén Cuesta, Natalia de Molina, Álex García, Candela Peña, Luis Callejo, Luis Bermejo, Alexandra Jiménez and more.

White Girl (Elizabeth Wood, 2016)

Elizabeth wood writes and directs this film that The Hollywood reporter described as “sordid, chilling, and devilishly sexy.” It was in official competition at the Sundance Festival, and it is going to bring you bittersweet emotions: yes, it has great erotic content, but it also portrays a youth doomed to disaster. The story follows a college girl on a spree in New York, searching for drugs and thrills, and who suddenly finds something authentic to hold on to.

Newness (Drake Doremus, 2017)

Although critics pointed out its predictability, nothing can take this film away from Drake Doremus its erotic character among the films in the Netflix catalog, and that is precisely what we are looking for in this list. Los Angeles, two young people and social networks as a destabilizer, as one more protagonist: this is how this film full of sexual encounters is composed. Star Nicholas Hoult and the catalan Laia Costa.

Amar (Esteban Crespo, 2017)

Having a great erotic component does not mean giving up original stories: this film by Esteban Crespo, which investigates feelings such as love and its intrinsic relationship with pain, escapes all conventions. Perhaps it has less erotic component than its companions on the list, but the passion of its characters (played by two great promises of Spanish cinema: Maria Pedraza Y Pol monen) does not go unnoticed.

