the 10 best chapters of the best sitcom

“A Show about nothing”. Legend has it that it was precisely that pitch with which Jerry seinfeld Y Larry david they went to NBC to produce a pilot for a series that would make history. That show about nothing would bring the world of stand up comedy to television through three characters and their daily adventures. It was a series on the minutiae of life and lasted again for unmissable seasons. the same Jerry Seinfeld gave life to himself, Larry David became George Costanza (Jason Alexandre). Seinfeld’s ex-girlfriend Carol Leifer became Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ mythical Elaine Benes Y David’s strange neighbor in real life, a certain Kenny Kramer, became an icon of the hand of Michael Richards.

The series aired its pilot 32 years ago, on July 5 from 1989 and was on the air until 1998. Although it was gaining popularity little by little, from its third season its success was unstoppable. His farewell brought together a record 80 million of viewers who was not surpassed until the end of ‘Friends’. It is currently considered the most profitable series on television and Jerry Seinfeld is said to hold the record for the most money rejected, 5 million per episode, to continue the series. Winner of an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy, in addition to several nominations and numerous awards for its leadsWhen we talk about ‘Seinfeld’ we do it from the absolute paradigm of sitcom or situation comedy. Everything is developed with a devilish and great script by the hand of Larry David, but there is also so much reality that sneaks into his world that we cannot imagine such groundbreaking comedies without it ‘The Larry David Show’, ‘Louie’ or the Spanish ‘The End of Comedy’.

We are talking, therefore, of an essential legend to understand current comedy. An unavoidable step for any fan of comic series who now it is at our fingertips through Amazon Prime Video, which has the complete series in its catalog. To celebrate this and the thirtieth anniversary of the beginning of this great series we have made this selection of his 10 best chapters. Do you agree with us?

10 The Chinese Restaurant (2×11)

There are few chapters that define so well what a sitcom like this is. ‘Seinfeld’ pushed the limits of the sitcom by developing several chapters in a single space and lengthening a single situation throughout the entire episode in overflowing script displays. We could have put the one in the parking lot, the subway or the limousine but we stay with this one, yesIt is fully developed with the protagonists waiting for a table in the lobby of a Chinese restaurant. A phone and his rush to eat dinner and get to the movies on time did the rest. Already in its second season ‘Seinfeld’ showed that he had a lot to teach his contemporaries, but also that he was not afraid to push the limits of his genre and challenge viewers.

9 The Pen (3×03)

The David and Seinfeld series I did not need big love plots, work problems or big deceptionsAnything was enough for him. In this case we talk about a simple pen, yes, of those who write face up. When Jerry accepts the gift, a whole mess develops: if he didn’t really want it, why did you accept it … The thing almost led to a pitched battle between the protagonist’s parents and the owner of the pen. As if that were not enough, an uncomfortable sofa bed, the sweltering Florida heat and a diving session give us Jerry with eyes like a raccoon already an anesthetized Elaine screaming “Stella!“, which Stanley from ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’.

8 The Betrayal (9×08)

Many purists think ‘Seinfeld’ should have ended in season eight and they are correct that the latter is probably the worst of them. However, without this final stretch we would have missed gems like this. The beginning of the chapter is incomprehensible but, little by little, the story goes back to the beginning through flashbacks Until, in the end, everything has taken shape. A risky narrative structure for which Nolan would have needed a couple more hours of footage. Above, what happens is quite nonsense. By the way of this ‘Memento’ in the form of a sitcom we go to a wedding in India or we follow Kramer, panicking because an acquaintance has asked for his death as a birthday wish by blowing the cake.

7 The Invitations (7×22)

It’s almost impossible to spoil a series like ‘Seinfeld’, but if there is a fat one, it is the one that comes next, you are warned. Although today it may not seem so daring, the series always played to the limit with the black humor and morality of its protagonists. In this chapter, literally, it was passed. We are talking about an episode that in the middle of 2019 would make Twitter explode. George is burdened by his impending wedding to Susan when you buy the cheapest link invites you can find. Costanza’s poor fiancee dies intoxicated by the glue on the paper of those faulty invitations. This is how George gets rid of a wedding he did not want and from which he spends the entire chapter wanting to flee. In the end, both us and the protagonists, We know that George, even if he pretends, is happy for the death of this unfortunate character Are we talking about the most daring display of black humor and dark cynicism in the history of television?

6 George’s Summer (8×22)

With george free from his commitment to Susan and out of work, our imperfect hero is motivated by the idea of ​​dedicating a summer to his hobbies. He wants to enjoy life, write a book, and play frolf (golf with a frisbee). He is also dedicated to helping Jerry to become a decent boyfriend between the two of them. In the end he almost ended up dead in a way, let’s say, poetically ironic and that we will not reveal. It could have been the golden finale of the series.

5 The Bubble Boy (4×06)

Although we never get to see more than his arms, bubble boy is one of the big appearances of the series. When the protagonists go to spend the weekend in a cabin, they will be attracted by the idea of ​​cheering up a boy for a few hours who has to live confined in an air bubble. The boy’s shrill voice, reminiscent of Howard’s mother from ‘Big Bang Theory’, and a game of Trivia do the rest. Assassination attempts, a fire, and an angry mob chasing George. Definitely an intense chapter.

4 The Soup Nazi (7×06)

This is the third highest rated chapter of the series on IMDB and includes the most famous supporting character from the sitcom. No other series will be able to convert the fact of ordering a soup to take away in something so exciting. The problem, of course, is that the soup is as delicious as its cook is demanding. If you don’t meet their strict rules you run out of addictive soup for years. This soup Nazi is based on an actual take-out soup business in New York that skyrocketed in popularity with the episode’s broadcast. In this way, Larry thomas was nominated for an Emmy for embodying in fiction Al Yeganeh, owner of Soup Kitchen International in the Big Apple.

3 The Hampton (5×20)

“Do women know that “it” shrinks after a while in the water? “Poor George goes wrong when he goes to the beach together with his friends and a new flirt with whom he has not yet had relations. The girl goes topless in front of her acquaintances without the poor person seeing her. She, for her Part of it, she sees him after spending a while in the pool … with that cowering. Poor George’s sexual mess for teaching the female world that her parts don’t look that size in their normal state is mixed with another great dilemma of humanity, to hide from the parents of an incredibly ugly baby.

2 The Opposite (5×21)

Although the reflections of the protagonists of ‘Seinfeld’ are usually crazy, they always have some existentialist philosophy. Here George has a great idea, if everything has gone wrong in life, the solution is always do the complete opposite of what you would do. The nonsense is that, by contradicting himself all the time, he begins to triumph. Until everything explodes, of course.

1 The Contest (4×10)

Larry David won an Emmy for writing this episode that revolves around a bet of the four protagonists. The winner is the one who can last the longest without masturbating. Of course it was forbidden to talk about it on television but David’s genius managed to make it clear without being specific. In addition, Elaine, the female part of the series, was treated the same as her male partners in this masturbatory bet. The “I’m Out” of Kramer, the nudist neighbor, the virgin girlfriend or John Kennedy Jr. make up the roundest chapter in the series. A monument to the comic script that is also the most valued by IMDB users. A shot of someone sleeping will never be so funny again.

