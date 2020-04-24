Musicians are some of the most important artists in the modern world. They are poets, they are historians, they are the creators of the soundtrack of millions of lives. They are some of the main interpreters of the feelings and emotions caused by the experiences of being in this world. And just as they make us live and experiment with their music, the stories that made them the greatest are just as exciting as their songs.

Many will think that writing songs and writing a book are arts that live in different worlds. That they are wild animals of different species that require years to be able to tame. And yes, they are probably right. But there are certain musicians who have the art of writing so fixed in their DNA that they make it seem the same. That their autobiographical books are as good as the songs that took them around the world.

The following autobiographies reflect all of the creativity, movement, and human drama you would expect from lives driven by music, the most visceral art form. Yes, maybe some of them occasionally fall into the cliche of the idealized musician, but rest assured that everything is redeemed in the care that its authors have taken to share something true about themselves and their work.

Therefore, these autobiographical books that we are going to share with you are a gift that every music lover should read at least once.

The 10 best autobiographical books in the world of music

Just Kids by Patti Smith

“The Godmother of Punk” wrote what is considered one of the best autobiographies ever made. The singer and poet captured in her book Just Kids the story of her insatiable appetite for art, experience, writing and poetry. It tells the story of Smith’s friendship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in New York in the 1970s.

It is described as lush and romantic. It clings to pain and time. Smith’s memoirs pay homage to his old friend and to that New York that gradually fades into myth.

Patti Smith is arguably one of the most important women in music history and she has her place as one of the great poets of the 20th century with her constant studies of Rimbaud and her life on the Beat scene with Allen Ginsberg.

Cash by Johnny Cash

A brilliantly written autobiography by one of the most important people to ever sing in the rock genre. In this classic of the genre, Cash remembers a long career with humility and gratitude, and frankly writes about his addictions, failures, loves and disappointments on the road to greatness.

Here we will find from its early days, passing through the expected stories of Elvis to Sun Records. Stories that after the last page leave you with the encouraging impression that, although the Man in Black was a unique legend, he never thought of himself as someone greater than life.

Many Years From Now by Paul McCartney & Barry Miles

If anyone has a story to tell for world music history books, it’s Paul McCartney. The former Beatle is undoubtedly one of the most important musicians of the 20th century and as we already know, he has a great reputation as a lyricist. Many Years From Now is a strange book hybrid; It calls itself a biography, but writer Barry Miles spends most of its paragraphs creating Paul’s fascinating anecdotes.

This book covers articles, interviews and much more on the evidence to produce the case that Paul McCartney may be one of the most important people in British history. Thus, it functions as the closest thing likely to stand in the way of a complete autobiography of one of the Beatles.

And it is worth reading. McCartney and Miles take us on an unforgettable journey through the social and artistic development of the band, detailing the composition of the best Lennon / McCartney team songs and providing many fascinating details about life during the storm that was in the decade of the 1960.

Chronicles: Volume One by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s chronicles are, in turn, as eloquent, nostalgic, angry, unreliable, inspiring, evasive, sweet, and profound as himself. Her book evokes images of Greenwich Village in the early 1960s and how her career really started. He talks about how meeting Suze Rotolo, Joan Baez and even working on stage once or twice changed it.

The books he mentions he read, the songs he mentions he wrote, and more pieces that made it up, are some of the things Dylan bought for you around here. Usually called the “Voice of a Generation,” or the “God of the People,” Bob Dylan is not a man to be taken lightly, and he makes this very clear in Chronicles.

I Put a Spell on You by Nina Simone

This would not be a complete list without the extremely talented Nina Simone. The “Priestess of Soul” … You don’t earn that baseless nickname to support your contribution to the genre and music in general. Nina Simone, in addition to being the singer we all already know, is also a figure of activism during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s and is basically the quintessential African American freedom singer of that time. All these stories are embodied in I Put a Spell on You in such a poetic way that it will not let your eyes rest.

His voice, his gaze and his timeless music is something to be revered in the history of music. His memorable songs have become cultural icons in their own right, since his voice and sound is so powerful that once you listen to it, you won’t be able to forget it.

Starting at Zero by Jimi Hendrix

If you want to look inside the mind of a genius, Starting at Zero is for you. The whole book offers us a look inside the mind of one of the best rock legends. It shows you how he actually wrote and why he wrote in the end. He walks you around his motives and wishes. He talks about his songs, his lyrics, and perfectly synchronized sounds. This book shows you exactly how he did it. Starting at Zero is a very special and enjoyable book, one that every Hendrix fan, regardless of level, should read.

Journals by Kurt Cobain

You have to read Journals by Kurt Cobain at least once in your life. And not necessarily because they are the best writings ever written. But because it is about understanding from his vision of life one of the most important and interesting men in rock / grunge. Her diaries give you a new take on the man who was once seen as the image of the angry teenager.

Here you can see that he was funny, sometimes cynical and very smart. Reading these diaries really changes your view of Cobain. The jewel that these newspapers dust off is that they give you a new vision of the man who created and almost took a musical movement with him.

I, Me, Mine by George Harrison

Apparently the quietest Beatle has much more to tell than you can imagine. George Harrison has one of the most interesting stories of any musician anywhere in the world.

From his identifiable and mundane beginnings in music to the beginnings of The Beatles and his feelings during his years being Beatlemania itself. Harrison then takes us on a more individual passage, going through his love for India and what he learned there, his love for spirituality and his overuse of various aspects of the Hindu religion in his own solo career.

George is a Beatle who earned the admiration and respect of the world even though he had McCartey and Lennon as the main faces of his work. Even so, his shyness, his temperance, and his incredible intelligence, made him always be seen as someone who was next to his companions and not behind them. There is something surprising about it and this book will tell you exactly what it is.

The Godfather of Soul: The Autobiography by James Brown

What can we say about James Brown? He is probably one of the greatest singers, musicians, dancers and – how you will find out in The Godfather of Soul – writers that have ever existed. It was that banner of inspiration and aspiration that any musician wants to be. His art inspired brilliant minds like Michael Jackson and Prince. His style has been imitated and has migrated to almost every corner of the music we listen to today.

Even in prison, his voice and momentum could not be stopped, and in The Godfather of Soul, it will be clear to you why.

Lady Sings the Blues by Billie Holiday

Lady Day is considered one of the three most important and influential female voices in jazz. Still being the woman who conquered and perfected the blues and who sang soul like few artists in history. Billie Holiday was an incredible figure, an enlightened talent, but yes, a somewhat problematic person.

His life was a constant struggle. Between being away from his mother and being in prison and having the police chase her for most of her life. But this story relates her incredible music and her difficulties in making her way in a world that acted as if she didn’t want to meet her. This is the story from his eyes, and you can really see the reasoning behind why he did certain things that seemed wrong.