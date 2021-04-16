The 10 astronomy books that we have read in the last year

Are we alone ?: In search of other lives in the Cosmos

The doctor in chemical sciences and researcher of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Center for Astrobiology of the CSIC, Carlos Briones, leads us to the most repeated question since humanity began to gaze at the night sky with intrigue: are we alone in the universe? This issue is one of the best in astronomical dissemination that we have read this year. Fun and educational in equal measure.

Photograph the invisible

If yours is astrophotography, increasingly fashionable, “The aesthetics of astrophotography. Naturalist art in the XXI century ”by Vicent Peris It suits you like a glove. In 250 pages, the Spanish astrophotographer discovers the process of this technical and aesthetic work that he works at the Astronomical Observatory of the University of Valencia (OAUV).

Welcome to the universe

Renowned astrophysicists like Neil Degrasse Tyson and Michael A. Strauss sign this issue in which the experts have written down the lessons taught at the American University of Princeton, Degrasse Tyson, a student of Carl Sagan, shows like his teacher, his great ability to tell things in an entertaining and educational way . This journey through astrophysics will talk about the life and death of stars, the energy they emit, the size and scale of the universe or wormholes and time travel.

Mars and the enigma of life

This book of Juan Angel Vaquerizo and from the editorial of the Higher Council for Scientific Research, he tells us about one of the planets that has most captured our attention in recent times: the red planet. Fascinates us. Do you know that the first human being to set foot on the planet Mars has already been born? We are in a new era of very exciting space exploration and this copy of Vaquerizo unravels some of the enigmas that it hides.

A gravitational universe

“The force that governs the cosmos, from dark matter to black holes.” From Shackleton Books, this book by Mónica González Salomone and Ángel Gómez Roldán, focuses on the force of gravity. They approach some of the most fascinating phenomena in our cosmos, such as the Big Bang, the elusive dark matter or gravitational waves as the protagonists of each chapter.