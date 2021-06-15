The 10 (+1) best characters of Carmen Maura

Seven Silver Photograms (including the one she received in 2016 for her entire career), four Goya Awards… It is extremely difficult to highlight just a few characters of the more than 150 that appear on Carmen Maura’s curriculum. Undisputed muse of Pedro Almodóvar, with whom she had her estrangement and reconciliation, the actress has shown throughout her career that she moves equally well in both comedy and drama.

Much loved in France, where she has lived during the seasons in which she has worked there, Carmen has collaborated with the best directors in our country: from Fernando Trueba to Álex de la Iglesia, Carlos Saura or Mario Camus without forgetting, of course, about Almodóvar. Versatile to the limit, he has combined his film performances with characters in television series (his ‘Estudio 1’ or ‘Arroz y Tartana’ unforgettable) and theater performances. The last one, ‘La golondrina’ with Félix Gómez. Incombustible over the years, the actress has just recorded the series ‘Someone has to die’, directed by Manolo Caro for Netflix.

We remember some of the characters that have crowned her as one of the best actresses in the history of our cinema.

1 ‘Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the lot’ (Pedro Almodóvar, 1980) 1

Transgressive, widely criticized at the time and turned into a cult film, Pedro Almodóvar’s first film is one of the best portraits of the so-called Movida Madrileña and the beginning of a fruitful professional relationship (with its ups and downs, its ruptures and its reconciliations) between the actress and the filmmaker from La Mancha.

2 ‘What have I done to deserve this?’ (Pedro Almodóvar, 1984)

Gloria, the drug-addicted housewife trying to survive her depressing life in a Madrid suburb, awarded Fotogramas de Plata to best actress. An everyday heroine who is already one of the most iconic characters of her career.

3 ‘Be unfaithful and don’t look with whom’ (Fernando Trueba, 1985)

The actress had one of her funniest characters in this Trueba sitcom in which she was accompanied by a cast that can’t even be given a “but”: Verónica Forqué, Ana Belén, Chus Lampreave, Antonio Resines, Santiago Ramos, Miguel Rellán … What could go wrong?

4 ‘The law of desire’ (Pedro Almodóvar, 1987)

Tina Quintero, Eusebio Poncela’s transsexual sister is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in Carmen’s career. Controversial, endearing and full of edges, it is a risky composition for which it has received its best reviews so far. Unforgettable the sequence of ‘Water me!’ on the street in the center of Madrid.

5 ‘Women on the brink of a nervous breakdown’ (Pedro Almodóvar, 1988)

And what to say about Pepa, the despised par excellence of Spanish cinema… A Goya and a Fotogramas de Plata for one of the actress’s most popular works and for which she brought together critics and audiences. Carmen was surrounded by impeccable supporting casts that make the Oscar-nominated film Almodóvar’s best comedy.

6 ‘Oh, Carmela!’ (Carlos Saura, 1990)

It is impossible to imagine the variety artist created by José Sanchis Sinisterra in the skin of another actress. The musical numbers, his chemistry with Andrés Pajares, how he mixes drama and comedy… Another well-deserved Goya for an essential film.

7 ‘Shadows in a battle’ (Mario Camus, 1993)

Although it is not one of her most popular films, the actress gave us a shocking performance with Ana, a former ETA militant who tries to forget her past working as a veterinarian in a town near the border with Portugal.

8 ‘The community’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 2000)

Concha de Plata, Goya and Fotogramas de Plata for Julia, the real estate agent who, after discovering 300 million in a flat, faces a terrifying neighborhood formed, among others, by Terele Pávez, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Kiti Mánver, María Asquerino, Marta Fernández Muro, Paca Gabaldón… Álex de la Iglesia made his shirt sweat with fights and action scenes, including persecution across the rooftops of Madrid.

9 ‘Back’ (Pedro Almodóvar, 2006)

The whole world surrendered to the impressive reunion between the interpreter and the director from La Mancha, which was one of their best works together. Awards at Cannes, the Goya Awards or the Fotogramas de Plata for the heartbreaking and at the same time comic performance of the mother of Penélope Cruz and Lola Dueñas in the return to Almodóvar’s female universe after ‘Todo sobre mi madre’, which was shot in 1999.

10 ‘The witches of Zugarramurdi’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 2009)

In case her versatility had not yet been clear, Carmen dared to step into the skin of Graciana, the leader of the group of Basque cannibal witches who kidnap Hugo Silva and Mario Casas in the town of Zugarramurdi.

11 ‘Tetro’ (Francis Ford Coppola, 2009)

It is true that Coppola’s film received very bad reviews, but that does not detract from the work of Carmen who, replacing Javier Bardem, played Alone, an intellectual benefactor based in Buenos Aires.

12 Special Prize Tribute Fotogramas de Plata 2016

In 2016, Carmen received from Almodóvar the Fotogramas de Plata Tribute Special Award. “These awards make you remember everything you have done in all these years and give a little impression”he said when he picked it up. “For me, cinema has always been a magic, a surprise. This is a gift and I feel the love pouring out of the people ”.

