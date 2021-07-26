The 1 x 1 of Madrid against Rangers

LUNIN Salvador

Thanks to their interventions, Madrid came to the break winning, but in the second half they ended up conceding two goals.

ODRIOZOLA Deep

While he had gasoline he rode on the right side, but it is far from the level he once had.

CHUST Claim

Good game yours, presenting credentials to stay in the first team.

NACHO Expelled

During the first half he was the quarterback from the rear, but was sent off for a second yellow card more than avoidable.

MARCELO Captain

First as a winger and later in a more advanced position, he completed the entire game. No more.

ANTONIO BLANCO Promising

Point out ways. Good game with which he asks to have minutes with the first team this season.

ODEGAARD ​​Flashing

He led the counterattack of the goal, but much more is expected of him than shown. It’s not enough.

ISCO Evaporated

He did not stand out, and was called to do so given the ‘eleven’. Its resurgence is expected, but it does not happen.

LUCAS VÁZQUEZ Designated

Hardworking as always, he made a serious mistake on the 2-1 play. His luck is that this happened in a friendly.

JOVIC Intrascendent

Another game in which he did not justify his signing for Madrid. Loose.

RODRYGO Sparkling

From a spark of his, although fortunately, the goal came. He was willful at all times.

THE CHANGES

UP Talented

He is one of those who shows poison when he touches the ball, but he could not show all that he saves.

MIGUEL G. Puñal

He rode time after time down the left wing. It will start sooner rather than later.

MARVIN PARK Gray

It did not bring the freshness that was expected.

MARIO GILA Central

Old school defense. It is the meat of LaLiga Santander.

LATE MORANTE

He barely played 10 minutes.

DOTOR Testimonial

He entered in 88 ‘. No time.