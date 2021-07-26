The 1 x 1 of Madrid against Rangers

LUNIN Salvador
Thanks to their interventions, Madrid came to the break winning, but in the second half they ended up conceding two goals.
ODRIOZOLA Deep
While he had gasoline he rode on the right side, but it is far from the level he once had.
CHUST Claim
Good game yours, presenting credentials to stay in the first team.
NACHO Expelled
During the first half he was the quarterback from the rear, but was sent off for a second yellow card more than avoidable.
MARCELO Captain
First as a winger and later in a more advanced position, he completed the entire game. No more.
ANTONIO BLANCO Promising
Point out ways. Good game with which he asks to have minutes with the first team this season.
ODEGAARD Flashing
He led the counterattack of the goal, but much more is expected of him than shown. It’s not enough.
ISCO Evaporated
He did not stand out, and was called to do so given the ‘eleven’. Its resurgence is expected, but it does not happen.
LUCAS VÁZQUEZ Designated
Hardworking as always, he made a serious mistake on the 2-1 play. His luck is that this happened in a friendly.
JOVIC Intrascendent
Another game in which he did not justify his signing for Madrid. Loose.
RODRYGO Sparkling
From a spark of his, although fortunately, the goal came. He was willful at all times.
THE CHANGES
UP Talented
He is one of those who shows poison when he touches the ball, but he could not show all that he saves.
MIGUEL G. Puñal
He rode time after time down the left wing. It will start sooner rather than later.
MARVIN PARK Gray
It did not bring the freshness that was expected.
MARIO GILA Central
Old school defense. It is the meat of LaLiga Santander.
LATE MORANTE
He barely played 10 minutes.
DOTOR Testimonial
He entered in 88 ‘. No time.