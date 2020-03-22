The 1 premieres ‘Everyone at home’ to accompany the public before the confinement with Ion Aramendi at the forefront

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has caused an alert state in our country that has the entire population locked up in their respective homes. The objective? Try to stop the rapid expansion of the virus and thus prevent our health system from ending up collapsing. This confinement has forced all television networks to adapt their productions, and while the filming of all series has been stopped, some entertainment spaces are already being carried out from the home of their presenters and collaborators. Television is reinventing itself with this twist to the most successful formats and is also giving way to the birth of others.

Ion Aramendi

It is the case of ‘Todos en casa ‘, a new entertainment and public service program that premieres La 1 on Tuesday March 24 in prime time. Proamagna (‘My house is yours’) is the factory responsible for this new format whose main objective is to keep millions of people confined to their homes company and which will have Ion Aramendi as presenter. The current host of the successful ‘The Hunter’ takes the lead in this important prime time bet that will try to channel the ingenuity and solidarity of all Spaniards.

Keeping viewers company

“We want to be another way to connect with each other, among all of us who are living this experience. It is the moment to know those stories that we are living in our houses: how you are adapting, how you are improvising, creating routines … With your children, your family, just … How everyone tries to connect with the rest of the world“explains the excited presenter. He is convinced that although the information is in order at the moment,” we also need to hang out, live together and connect with each other to say that we are all here, fighting against this, together, each one from his home and with his way of coping with it. “For this reason, he defends that the great objective of this new bet will undoubtedly be “have a good time, entertain and learn stories of anonymous and famous people”.

A format without a set

In ‘Everyone at home’ viewers can share their day to day … from home. Thus, They will be able to send emotional messages of encouragement or tell citizen initiatives that they are carrying out to cope with the situation. In addition, we will also discover the hidden talent that many Spaniards are developing in their homes or how Spaniards displaced abroad are living all the confinement we are experiencing. We will see everything from Aramendi’s home since ‘Everyone at home’ will not have a set. This will be able to connect with homes around the planet thanks to an operation of cameras, mobiles, computers and connections that allow linking multiple homes and sharing everything with viewers. A team of 40 people from Proamagna works on this complex project that will use a advanced virtual system that allows remote access by the technical team since all members work from their homes.

